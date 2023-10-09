Samaritas to Celebrate the Vibrant Culture of Refugees at the Lavish Ripples Gala on Nov. 3

DETROIT, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas, one of Michigan's largest health and human service organizations, will host the Ripples Gala presented by Delta Dental on Friday, Nov. 3, at the MotorCity Hotel. Emmy award-winning anchor, Amy Lange of FOX 2 News, will serve as an emcee of this global-themed immersive experience that will highlight the cultures of Samaritas clients. Tickets are on sale now at Samaritas.org/ripplesgala. Funds will bolster programs to help the state's most vulnerable citizens.

Michigan's Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will present Demetruis Starling of MDHHS, Poppy Sias-Hernandez of the Office of Global Michigan, Amy Hovey of MSHDA with the Samaritas A World of Difference Award. John Laing will receive the Outstanding Service Award and Kensington Church will be honored with the Samaritas Great Ambassador award.

"Samaritas serves as a safe haven for so many people who can't always fend for themselves," said Dave Morin, CEO of Samaritas. "For nearly 90 years, we have helped kids, refugees, and others who struggle, get back on their feet."

Samaritas serves thousands throughout Michigan, including children in foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, people struggling with addiction, and those in need of affordable housing. The agency is also one of the few trusted to resettle people fleeing from their native countries. Their compassionate professionals are furthering these efforts by working closely with Michigan's newest refugees from Afghanistan, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Attendees of the Ripples Gala will 'Make a World of Difference' with their presence and enjoy global bites, sights and sounds while mingling with the state's best and brightest leaders. The gala will feature a stimulating fireside chat between Margaret Trimer, Vice President Strategic Partnerships of Delta Dental and two special people.

The first is Keith Rogers-Hempsted, who is a foster parent and adoptive father to six children including two with special needs. His testimony will illustrate the joys and challenges of his unique parenting journey. The second testimony will come from former refugee Sijana Dzinic, Ph.D., who came to America alone as a teenager. Her perseverance led her to become the Assistant Professor of Oncology at Wayne State University's Department of Oncology, Karmanos Cancer Institute. Each story will underscore the need for Samaritas and more advocacy to improve the child welfare system and reform immigration policies.

