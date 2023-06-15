Samaritas to Honor World Refugee Awareness Day with Expert Panel About Needs and Services

Samaritas

15 Jun, 2023, 08:17 ET

DETROIT, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas is hosting a dynamic panel discussion to explore the best ways to keep refugees safe upon arrival to the United States. In observance of World Refugee Day, this event will feature some of the country's top experts at 11 a.m. on Tues., June 20. Pre-registration at samaritas.co/RefugeeRoundtable for this free event is required.

Young undocumented refugees between the ages of eight and 18 without a vetted legal guardian are vulnerable to exploitation. Human Trafficking can be a frightening way for them to survive since they don’t speak the language and have a limited understanding of the culture. It’s why Samaritas is looking for people to serve as mentors and foster parents for this vulnerable group.
Mariam, a seven-year-old refugee from Afghanistan who suffered complete hearing loss, received a new cochlear implant with the help of Samaritas and its volunteers. Caring community and business partners like this are always needed to help refugees thrive in a safe community.
"The recent activity at the Southern Border has re-energized the immigration policy debate and our country's responsibility to help these desperate people, many of whom are women and children, running from really dangerous situations," said Mihaela Mitrofan, Director of New American Programs for Samaritas. "We have the expertise and infrastructure in place to care for these people, but it's getting tough to service this growing population without additional financial support from our communities."

Helping refugees thrive in communities throughout Michigan can have a positive economic and cultural impact on local communities. According to the office of Global Michigan, 84,000+ Michiganders are employed by Latino and Asian-owned businesses; $11.6 billion in sales and receipts are generated by Latino and Asian-owned businesses, and $544 million in state tax revenue is generated by Arab Americans each year. 

New worldwide conflicts and climate events are spurring influxes of new refugees fleeing to the United States for safety. Samaritas has been at the forefront of this work for nearly 100 years and is now determining the best course of action for Michigan's newest refugees from Ukraine and Central America. A donation can help Samaritas care for all the refugees seeking safety. Just visit samaritas.org/donate to help.

Emmy-winning journalist Cynthia Canty will lead the 2023 Refugee Roundtable discussion to address myths, issues around exploitation, and why refugees and other immigrants are good for Michigan. Demetrius Starling of MDHHS and Ben Cabanaw of Global Michigan & the Michigan Department of Labor, will offer updates about oversight programs to help young minors and other refugees. Visit samaritas.co/RefugeeRoundtable to register.

Samaritas will also celebrate the creativity of the young refugees in its care with an online art show titled "Colorful Journeys /Viajes de Colores." The 2023 collection will be unveiled online at Samaritas.org/youthartshow during World Refugee Awareness Week.

Keep up with Samaritas New American programs at Samaritas.org/NewAmericans.

