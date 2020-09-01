Samaroo Development Group, POWERHOME SOLAR Team Up To Offer Solar Panel Installation In Upscale Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaroo Development Group announced a partnership today with POWERHOME SOLAR that makes the developer the first in the Nashville area to offer solar panel installation as an option for homebuyers.

Called The Brownstones at Creative Way Village, Samaroo Development is creating an upscale community of townhomes, apartments and retail space for residents in the Madison neighborhood looking for quick access to downtown Nashville. The three-story townhomes offer homebuyers the chance to own their power with the addition of solar panels on their rooftop. Phase One of the 35-townhome project is nearing completion. Units range from 1,600-2,100 square feet and are being constructed to be solar-ready should homeowners opt to buy a solar panel system from POWERHOME SOLAR.

Last year, Nashville adopted a renewable portfolio standard with the goal to use 100% renewable energy by 2041. The Brownstones at Creative Way Village align with the community's sustainability plans and will help homeowners reduce their carbon footprints.

"We are passionate about building homes that are sustainable and enrich our environment, without compromising aesthetic qualities," Samaroo Development Group CEO Keith Samaroo said. "We are excited to partner with POWERHOME SOLAR as we work together to implement renewable energy in our communities."

POWERHOME SOLAR, which entered the Tennessee market in April, has found state residents to be quite interested in adding solar power to their residences. Those buying in The Brownstones community will have access to exclusive builder pricing on a solar panel installation. Solar solutions for the community's common areas and for the 46 apartment units being built on the property are also being explored.

"Including solar energy in the build process has been one of our goals since entering Tennessee," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "Partnering with Samaroo will give homeowners the option to include solar panels and battery storage to the home before they move in. We hope this is the first of many developments in Nashville to add solar energy to new construction. We encourage other brokers, developers and contractors to consider renewable energy because the result is a cleaner, greener environment for all."

Amenities at The Brownstones at Creative Way Village include a pool with cabanas, a dog park, yoga/meditation gardens, outdoor trails and ample green space for relaxation. Phase Two of the project will feature the construction of 10 more townhome units and will be underway soon.

About Samaroo Development Group

Samaroo Group is a family-run business, with over 50 years of experience in workforce housing development, acquisitions and asset management. We are building beautiful and sustainable world-class communities in the places where we live and work and are striving to make a difference in the communities we serve. We innovate and evolve homes for today for a sustainable future. Visit www.samaroogroup.com.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,300 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the third time in four years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

SOURCE POWERHOME SOLAR