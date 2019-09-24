Samasource Joins Both Partnership on AI and Mila

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samasource , the leader in providing secure, high-quality training data for AI technologies, announces new collaborative partnerships with Partnership on AI (PAI) and Mila. Through these partnerships, Samasource joins leading researchers, civil society organizations, companies and communities using AI to emphasize its commitment to grow the AI industry.

"We are proud to be working alongside PAI and Mila in our pursuit to support innovation through AI technologies. These partnerships elevate and cement Samasource as a leader and advocate in the booming AI industry," said Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource. "AI is the force behind the clean industrial revolution and Samasource is a pioneer in building the training data that powers that technology. We look forward to partnering with other like-minded industry leaders as we further establish our presence in the developing AI narrative."

PAI provides a platform for thought leadership, multistakeholder conversations, and education with the aim of developing and promoting best practices in AI to benefit all.

As a research and policy organization, PAI looks to its partners to advance research collaborations driven by the diversity of its membership. Selected as a partner based on its advancement of AI technologies, its commitment to social impact sourcing and creating an ethical AI supply chain, Samasource joins PAI's expanding coalition, bringing new global perspectives and insights to help advance, define and implement AI best practices.

"We are inspired by Samasource's successful combination of socially impactful work and technical expertise, and are looking forward to adding their insights and experience to our diverse coalition of partners from leading technology companies, think tanks, policy and research centers, and human rights organizations," said Julia Rhodes Davis, director of partnerships at PAI.

Recognized globally for its contributions to the field of deep learning, Mila's team of specialized researchers has distinguished itself in the areas of language modeling, machine translation, object recognition and generative models. In May of 2019, Samasource opened a new office in Montreal, Canada - in recognition of the region's quickly emerging position as the hub of AI.

"The future of AI is shaped by the researchers and companies that are innovating in this fast-growing sector," says Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director of Mila. "The development of an artificial intelligence ecosystem with key partners such as Samasource ensures that we all work together to create AI with positive effects on real-world applications."

Using a combination of Samasource's leading annotation platform, SamaHub, and a skilled workforce, Samasource trains data for computer vision and NLP use cases. Companies - such as Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Continental and others utilize the trained data sets provided by Samasource to propel their AI technology forward in industries such as automotive, consumer internet, e-commerce, robotics, AR/VR and more.

About Samasource

25% of the Fortune 50 trust Samasource to deliver secure, high-quality training data and validation for the technology teams driving humanity forward. From self-driving cars to smart hardware, Samasource fuels AI. Founded over a decade ago, we're experts in image, video and sensor data annotation and validation for machine learning algorithms in industries including automotive, navigation, AR/VR, biotech, agriculture, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Our staff is driven by a mission to expand opportunity for low-income people through the digital economy, and our social business model has helped over 50,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. To learn more, visit samasource.com .

