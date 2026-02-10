Samaya AI Launches the Agent Control Plane (ACP) to Advance AI Reasoning in Finance; Secures New Investment from NVentures and Databricks Ventures

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaya AI, the leading AI platform for financial services, today unveils a new architecture – the Agent Control Plane (ACP) – for creating and running next-generation AI agents that reason in real time with expert-level context. The company also announces new investment from NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm) and Databricks Ventures to expand its customizable AI agents for financial workflows.

By integrating deep domain knowledge with a proprietary LLM engine, Samaya is setting the standard for accuracy and autonomy to support high-stakes investment decision-making.

Investors and financial services professionals each have unique expertise and processes, requiring systems that understand their investment context, synthesize information across different tools and content sources, and produce accurate, auditable results.

At the core of Samaya's platform is the Agent Control Plane (ACP) — a purpose-built architecture that allows users to design, run, and govern AI Agents tailored to their specific use cases. Through natural language instructions and live iteration, users can customize agents across planning, execution, and analysis stages, while maintaining transparency and control over how conclusions are reached.

The ACP combines multiple AI breakthroughs pioneered by Samaya AI, including:

The first integrated Planner, Long Horizon Executor, and Memory module

A Reasoning module

Context Management and Optimized Tools modules

"AI Agents for finance have to transform global information into real-time decisions," said Maithra Raghu, CEO & Founder of Samaya AI. "They must be reliable, auditable, and extraordinarily precise while reasoning across millions of datapoints and hundreds of tools. Generic AI Agents break down under this complexity — hitting context limits, compounding errors, and degrading as tools scale. Samaya's ACP is a blueprint for how next-generation AI Agents should be built and run, and we're already seeing meaningful results from investment professionals using ACP across the globe."

Samaya is already in production with over 10,000 professionals at one of the world's largest banks. Financial services clients are deploying ACP in production at enterprise scale for work ranging from comprehensive earnings analysis to economy-wide scenario analysis and modeling. Samaya's ACP seamlessly combines internal enterprise data with external content sources and tools, and the Agents it creates produce expert-quality outputs unique to each user and with their institutional context.

The investment from NVentures and Databricks Ventures will support Samaya's continued development of its ACP and its role as the institutional intelligence layer for financial services.

