Sambal market size to grow by USD 96.04 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for organic varieties to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global sambal market size is estimated to grow by USD 96.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing demand for organic varieties is a key trend in the market. The popularity of organic packaged food is increasing with the rise in preference for healthy, natural, and safe food products. The raw materials used to make organic sambal are free from antibiotics, synthetic substances, hormones, pesticides, or any other forms of artificial ingredients. Thus, most leading manufacturers are introducing organic sambal varieties in the market. Such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sambal Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (traditional vegetarian sambal paste and non-vegetarian sambal), application (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The traditional vegetarian sambal paste segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Sambal is a traditional Southeast Asian condiment and sauce. It is also popular in other countries, such as the UK and South Africa. Thus, the demand for traditional sambal paste is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sambal market - Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sambal market.

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Sambal originated in Indonesia , but it has become popular in neighboring countries as well. Several variations of sambal products are available in Asian countries. Sambal is available in grocery stores and other modern retail channels. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand for convenience food products are driving the demand for sambal. The growing popularity of local cuisines is also fueling the demand for sambal. Such factors will drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Sambal market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The wide range of applications is notably driving the market growth.

is notably driving the market growth. Sambal is used to add spice and flavor to several dishes and improve the taste of the food.

It is also used as a marinade and dip for dishes, soups, mocktails, and cocktails.

In addition, sambal is used to prepare many dishes, such as vermicelli, noodles, and rice.

It is also used as a spread on burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and other finger foods.

The applications of sambal are expected to increase during the forecast period, which will drive the market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low shelf-life and logistics problems are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Sambal pastes are generally frozen and chilled and need high temperature stability.

As they are prepared from perishable food products, sambal pastes have a low shelf life.

These products require efficient cold chain management and timely delivery to prevent spoilage and food-borne illnesses.

However, issues in cold chain logistics and environmental conditions affect the quality and freshness of products.

In addition, limited shelf space in retail stores intensifies competition among brands.

These factors are expected to lower the demand for sambal sauce, which will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this sambal market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sambal market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sambal market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sambal market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sambal market vendors

Sambal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 96.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd., Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Gustav Gerig AG, Huy Fong Foods Inc., Kokita, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, PT Otentik Sambal, PT. Anggana Catur Prima, Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Sing Long, The Kraft Heinz Co., Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, and Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sambal market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sambal market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Traditional vegetarian sambal paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Traditional vegetarian sambal paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Traditional vegetarian sambal paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Traditional vegetarian sambal paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Traditional vegetarian sambal paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-vegetarian sambal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-vegetarian sambal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-vegetarian sambal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-vegetarian sambal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-vegetarian sambal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Gustav Gerig AG

Exhibit 117: Gustav Gerig AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Gustav Gerig AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Gustav Gerig AG - Key offerings

12.6 Huy Fong Foods Inc.

Exhibit 120: Huy Fong Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Huy Fong Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Huy Fong Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Kokita

Exhibit 123: Kokita - Overview



Exhibit 124: Kokita - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Kokita - Key offerings

12.8 PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

Exhibit 126: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 127: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 128: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 129: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Segment focus

12.9 PT Otentik Sambal

Exhibit 130: PT Otentik Sambal - Overview

Otentik Sambal - Overview

Exhibit 131: PT Otentik Sambal - Product / Service

Otentik Sambal - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: PT Otentik Sambal - Key offerings

12.10 PT. Anggana Catur Prima

Exhibit 133: PT . Anggana Catur Prima - Overview

. Anggana Catur Prima - Overview

Exhibit 134: PT . Anggana Catur Prima - Product / Service

. Anggana Catur Prima - Product / Service

Exhibit 135: PT . Anggana Catur Prima - Key offerings

12.11 Sambel Cap Jempol Co.

Exhibit 136: Sambel Cap Jempol Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Sambel Cap Jempol Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Sambel Cap Jempol Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd

Exhibit 139: Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 140: Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Sing Long

Exhibit 142: Sing Long - Overview



Exhibit 143: Sing Long - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Sing Long - Key offerings

12.14 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 145: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Way Sauce Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 149: Way Sauce Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 150: Way Sauce Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Way Sauce Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

12.16 Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

