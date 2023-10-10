Sambal Market to grow by USD 96.04 million between 2022 to 2027, Traditional vegetarian sambal paste to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sambal market size is expected to grow by USD 96.04 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. A wide range of applications is notably driving the sambal market. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Traditional vegetarian sambal paste and Non-vegetarian sambal), Application (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sambal Market

Key Segment Analysis

The traditional vegetarian sambal paste segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Sambal is a traditional Southeast Asian condiment and sauce. It is also popular in other countries, such as the UK and South Africa. Thus, the demand for traditional sambal paste is expected to increase during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Sambal originated in Indonesia, but it has become popular in neighboring countries as well. Several variations of sambal products are available in Asian countries. Sambal is available in grocery stores and other modern retail channels. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand for convenience food products are driving the demand for sambal. The growing popularity of local cuisines is also fueling the demand for sambal. Such factors will drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The sambal market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd., Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Gustav Gerig AG, Huy Fong Foods Inc., Kokita, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, PT Otentik Sambal, PT. Anggana Catur Prima, Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Sing Long, The Kraft Heinz Co., Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd.

View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The spices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,607.46 million.

The blended spices market size in India should rise by USD 896.57 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.27%.

Sambal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 96.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd., Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Gustav Gerig AG, Huy Fong Foods Inc., Kokita, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, PT Otentik Sambal, PT. Anggana Catur Prima, Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Sing Long, The Kraft Heinz Co., Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, and Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio