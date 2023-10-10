Sambal Market to grow by USD 96.04 million between 2022 to 2027, Traditional vegetarian sambal paste to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sambal market size is expected to grow by USD 96.04 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. A wide range of applications is notably driving the sambal market. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Traditional vegetarian sambal paste and Non-vegetarian sambal), Application (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sambal Market
Key Segment Analysis
The traditional vegetarian sambal paste segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Sambal is a traditional Southeast Asian condiment and sauce. It is also popular in other countries, such as the UK and South Africa. Thus, the demand for traditional sambal paste is expected to increase during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC will account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Sambal originated in Indonesia, but it has become popular in neighboring countries as well. Several variations of sambal products are available in Asian countries. Sambal is available in grocery stores and other modern retail channels. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand for convenience food products are driving the demand for sambal. The growing popularity of local cuisines is also fueling the demand for sambal. Such factors will drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The sambal market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd., Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Gustav Gerig AG, Huy Fong Foods Inc., Kokita, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, PT Otentik Sambal, PT. Anggana Catur Prima, Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Sing Long, The Kraft Heinz Co., Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd.

Sambal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 96.04 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

