SambaSafety and The National Alliance Unveil 2024 Driver Risk Report: Key Trends Shaping Automotive Mobility

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research has partnered with SambaSafety, a leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions, to release a new research report, titled:

"2024 Driver Risk Report: Key Trends Shaping Automotive Mobility"

The report leverages SambaSafety's vast repository of telematics, motor vehicle record (MVR), and Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) data to provide invaluable observations into the evolving landscape of driver risk.

Notable findings in the report include:

The average violation rate for drivers in the U.S. and Canada was 27% in 2022.

was 27% in 2022. In the Southwest, Pacific, and Midwest U.S. regions, the top three violations in 2021 and 2022 were all related to speeding.

Drivers aged 26 to 35 had the highest violation rate in 2022, reaching 33.9%.

The report explores how these trends affect various facets of driver risk management, including hiring and retention practices, compliance with fluctuating laws and regulations, and insurance rates and profitability. By combining pragmatic evidence with expert analysis, the report offers a deeper understanding of the factors influencing driver risk and safety.

"Our extensive network unlocks driving insights from over 3,000 integrated data sources, offering unparalleled visibility into driving behaviors," said Rich Lacey, chief product officer at SambaSafety. "As we launch the SambaSafety Risk Index to our monitoring customers this month, they will gain access to a comprehensive risk score, offering a holistic view of driver and fleet risk profiles. This feature will simplify how companies uncover and reduce the trending risk identified in our 2024 Driver Risk Report."

"A partnership with SambaSafety exemplifies our commitment to advancing the insurance industry's understanding of risk through innovative research and data-driven insights," said Noelle Codispoti, Head of the Academy at The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. "The findings in this report will serve as a crucial resource for insurance professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of driver risk management in today's dynamic environment."

The 2024 Driver Risk Report: Key Trends Shaping Automotive Mobility is now available for download.

