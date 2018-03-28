SambaSafety Hits One Million Subscribers Milestone on Driver Risk Management Solution

In the last three years alone, SambaSafety has assessed risk on over 100 million unique drivers across its various software solutions, serving the regulated, non-regulated, grey fleet, employer, background screener and insurance sectors. SambaSafety pioneered the driver risk intelligence concept and today affirms its market leadership.

"We are proud to have reached the one millionth subscriber milestone on DRM," says Allison Guidette, Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on creating the best driver risk management solution for our customers has propelled SambaSafety's success over the past 20 years. We are now excitedly pursuing the next goal with continued innovation on our platform to meet our customers' evolving driver risk intelligence needs."

This milestone represents a significant step toward SambaSafety's mission of making our communities safer, one driver at a time. "The trust our customers have placed in us will continue to fuel the development of innovative solutions that help our customers reduce risk and improve safety," says Rich Lacey, Executive Vice President, Product & Engineering. "Five years ago, at 175,000 regional DRM subscribers, we asked the team to imagine our business at a million national DRM subscribers. We invested for the long term to build the business and ecosystem to achieve those numbers. It's very satisfying to deliver on that promise."

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety has been the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based driver risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies; insurers to make informed decisions; and background screeners perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at www.sambasafety.com

