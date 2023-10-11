SambaSafety's Leading Integrations Coincide with 1/3 of Commercial Carriers Planning UBI Moves

News provided by

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

11 Oct, 2023, 09:32 ET

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research has partnered with SambaSafety, a leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions, to release their first annual research report, titled "From Perception to Practice: An Insight into Insurer Data Strategies and Sentiments." The report offers a deep dive into the increasing role of telematics within the insurance landscape.

"In this dynamic era, where data steers our choices, it's crucial for the insurance industry to remain informed, proactive, and tactical," said Paul Martin, CPCU, Director of Academic Content for The National Alliance. "The report not only captures current industry sentiments but also provides a roadmap for the future; it encapsulates the evolving storyline of insurance, fueled by data, insights, and modern technology."

The report includes a comprehensive look at how insurance carriers and brokers are embracing telematics in personal and commercial lines. Key insights underscore the industry's desire for more personalized, data-driven offerings. Specifically:

  • 72% of commercial insurance companies are offering or planning to offer a telematics-based product.
  • One-third of commercial auto respondents anticipate launching a usage-based insurance (UBI) product within the next 1-2 years.
  • 15% of broker respondents offer telematics value-added services.
  • Commercial carriers face unique challenges when leveraging telematics data, with the greatest obstacles being varying data formats (53%) to resource constraints (32%) and compliance/processing data (21%).

Demonstrating its support of industry partners as they navigate the complexities of telematics and commercial auto, SambaSafety announces a significant expansion of its integrations footprint including three leading Telematics Service Providers (TSPs): Lytx, Verizon, and Motive. "We enable insurers to accelerate time to value for their telematics programs by aggregating and enriching data from multiple TSPs. The depth and breadth of our coverage allow us to support nearly 50% of connected commercial vehicles on U.S. roads today," remarked Rich Lacey, Chief Product Officer at SambaSafety.

As the insurance sector grapples with technological shifts, SambaSafety's report and its strategic integrations promise to guide industry players through the complexities, empowering them to drive forward with data and innovation at the helm.

For more information about the report or the new integrations, visit SambaSafety.com.

About SambaSafety:

SambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune's Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety's continuous monitoring, intuitive insights, risk reduction tools and configurable pricing solutions. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of federal, state, local and telematics data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes and foster safer communities.

About The National Alliance:

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

Media Contact:

Griselda J Castillo
512-349-3303
[email protected]

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

Also from this source

The National Alliance Launches CISR High School Program at Central Tech Campuses

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces that Central Technology Center has successfully completed the first year of the...

2023 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced

Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then compete to become the National Outstanding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.