SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls Arrives at John Wayne Airport Orange County

Expansion continues for Açaí global market leader SAMBAZON

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON opens their quality quick-service concept SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to serve delicious Açaí bowls and smoothies to travelers passing through John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA). Opening their doors at SNA brings the company a sense of hometown pride as SAMBAZON was founded in Orange County in 2000, and continues to operate their corporate headquarters from San Clemente. SAMBAZON at SNA is operated by the ACDBE-certified Bambuza Hospitality Group.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls at John Wayne Airport

"SNA is the perfect location to share the Delicious Powers of Açaí to travelers from all walks of life. There's a shared enthusiasm between everyone involved for this opening because we are a local company making a global impact," states Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Co-Founder and CEO. He adds, "Açaí bowls are an ideal meal to welcome travelers to Orange County – fresh, superfood-forward and plant-based highlights the healthy lifestyle synonymous with Southern California. Serving passengers at our local airport is like a homecoming and we're very proud to be here with our partner Bambuza Hospitality Group."

Bambuza Hospitality Group's President and CEO Katherine Lam shares Black's excitement for serving SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to travelers and airport employees, "Bambuza Hospitality Group believes in partnering with restaurant brands that focus on delicious food and integrity. Providing travelers on-the-go dining experiences that match our mission to serve nourishing meals is at our core. SAMBAZON Açaí bowls offer travelers that perfect, healthy, any time-of-day meal and we're delighted to open the doors together at SNA."

SAMBAZON's menu appeals to the health-conscious travelers in search of more options to experience healthy dining while on-the-go. The brand's signature front counter displays an appetizing abundance of fresh fruit and superfood toppings — strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — in addition to nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, and Açaí Bowl staples such as granola & coconut.

"We are thrilled to welcome SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to John Wayne Airport, providing our travelers a delightful and nutritious dining option. SAMBAZON's commitment to quality and freshness resonates with the vibrant lifestyle of Orange County," said Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director. "I am excited to see this local brand, founded in Orange County, in our Terminal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to offer diverse, healthy options to our passengers."

As the world's leading purveyor of certified Fair Trade and organic Açaí, the menu features SAMBAZON's Berry Açaí Bowl, the Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl and the Dragon Fruit Bowl. The Bowl Shop also offers Açai and other fruit-focused smoothies, warm oatmeal bowls, Brazilian cheese bread (paõ de queijo) and beverages like SAMBAZON's Amazon Energy drinks.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located at John Wayne Airport Terminal B near Gate 10. Hours are Monday – Saturday 5:00a.m. – 7:00p.m, Sunday 6:00am – 7:00pm.

To learn more about SAMBAZON, please visit www.sambazon.com or Instagram @sambazon .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram.

ABOUT BAMBUZA

Bambuza Hospitality Group, the ACDBE-certified travel retail and restaurant specialist, was founded in 2003 to serve guests through our core values of Stewardship, Integrity, and Community. Our portfolio of 16 restaurant and retail locations includes brand partners like Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and SAMBAZON, as well as bespoke concepts like Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, Ninth & Pike Artisan Kitchen, Embarqué Whiskey Grill, and Hiep Hung Asian Marketplace.

ABOUT John Wayne Airport

John Wayne Airport (SNA) is owned by the County of Orange and is operated as a self-supporting enterprise that receives no general fund tax revenue. The Airport serves approximately 11.7 million passengers annually and reaches more than 40 nonstop destinations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. More information can be found at www.ocair.com. Like us on facebook.com/johnwayneairport, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @johnwayneair and Instagram @johnwayneair.

