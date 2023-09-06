SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls Opens at Nova Southeastern University

The Delicious Powers of SAMBAZON Açaí now being served on campus welcomes students & faculty back to school.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , the leading brand and supplier of certified Fair Trade and organic Açaí, will be opening a new SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls location at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale/Davie, FL. Situated in Razor's Reef Food Court – the University's campus dining complex, this continues SAMBAZON's national expansion of their quick service, branded Açaí bowl shop concepts.

"This year's back-to-school is an exciting time to reach students and faculty on campus at Nova Southeastern University. But what's unique about SAMBAZON is that in addition to sharing our delicious Açaí bowls, we have an opportunity to share our brand's mission and values, which include a proactive solution to sustainable management of the Amazon Rainforest," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's co-founder and CEO.

"Partnering with a brand like SAMBAZON shows our student-focused commitment here at Nova Southeastern University to serve food with purpose. We share SAMBAZON's values to serve organic and Fair Trade certified meals to The Shark Community. This is a highly anticipated opening for us, and we're very excited to serve Açaí Bowls and partner with SAMBAZON," said Mike Alkurdi, Resident District Manager – Chartwells Higher Education

SAMBAZON's all-day menu, served by food service partner Chartwells Higher Education, will include SAMBAZON's Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate Peanut Butter Açaí Bowl, and Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl. The shop also will offer fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal, and bottled beverages.

Açaí is a superfood—rich in antioxidants, packed with essential fatty acids – omega 3, 6, and 9, and low in naturally occurring sugars. A staple food in the Amazon region, Açaí berries are praised globally for being beneficial to health and well-being.

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools.

SOURCE SAMBAZON