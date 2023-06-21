SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls Takes Flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Market leader SAMBAZON expands to new airport location

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) now have more options to experience healthy, fresh, plant-based dining while on-the-go. CLT welcomed SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls last month to Concourse D — marking the arrival of the southern California-based company's newest airport location.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls now available in Charlotte Airport serving the delicious powers of açaí to all travelers looking for healthier options in the airport.

SAMBAZON's quick-service Açaí Bowls concept puts the needs of the health-conscious traveler first. Visually appealing, the brand's signature front counter displays an abundance of fresh fruit toppings — strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — in addition to nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, and Açaí Bowl staples such a granola & coconut.

As the world's leading purveyor of certified fair trade and organic açaí, the menu features SAMBAZON's Berry Açaí Bowl, the Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl and the Dragon Fruit Bowl. The Bowl shop also offers açai and other fruit-focused smoothies, warm oatmeal bowls, and beverages like Amazon Energy drinks.

"Opening in a world-renowned airport like CLT is a milestone for our company," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Chief Executive Officer. "SAMBAZON was founded to share the Delicious Powers of Açaí with the world, and this expansion helps us further this mission." He adds, "Travelers know and love SAMBAZON's organic and fair trade certified Açaí products at supermarkets and restaurants across the southeast, and we've received a very warm welcome."

SAMBAZON at CLT is operated by global restaurateur HMSHost. HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas shares Black's sentiments, remarking on the immediate enthusiasm for SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls from both travelers and airport employees, "HMSHost has built its reputation on delivering a portfolio of restaurants that provide travelers with the power of choice when it comes to their dining experiences. Customers have embraced SAMBAZON as a delicious new addition to the concourse that's perfect for any time of day."

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Concourse D near Gate D2. Map to location here. Hours are 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

To learn more about SAMBAZON, please visit www.sambazon.com or follow along on Instagram @sambazon .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON recently launched Seeding Change , a documentary highlighting mission-driven brands operating on triple-bottom-line business models and using commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for the people and the planet, similarly to how SAMBAZON uses the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All SAMBAZON products, including Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers. With the commitment to invest a percentage of local Açaí purchases back into the community, SAMBAZON has contributed over $1 million to build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about Seeding Change and SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

ABOUT HMSHOST

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates locations all over North America, and is part of Dufry Group (SIX: DUFN – www.dufry.com ), the leading travel experience player worldwide that uniquely combines retail, food & beverage and digital. The group serves 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across six continents. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT CLT

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a City of Charlotte department, is ranked the 7th busiest airport in the U.S. and world for arriving and departing aircraft and among the top 10 nationwide for passengers, according to 2022 preliminary Airports Council International (ACI) rankings. Last year, CLT welcomed nearly 48 million passengers and handled more than 505,000 arrivals and departures. CLT averages 1,400 daily arrivals and departures and 4 million passengers traveling to, from and through CLT a month.* CLT is served by eight major carriers, 15 regional carriers and three foreign flag carriers with nonstop service to 178 destinations, including 36 international locations and three U.S. territories. An enterprise fund, the Airport is self-sustaining and does not collect tax dollars. Airport revenue funds all capital and operating costs.

(*Numbers reflect CLT's Monthly Activity Report and data from Airports Council International.)

SOURCE SAMBAZON