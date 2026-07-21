SAMBAZON® Açai Releases 2025 Impact Report, Marking 25 Years of Direct Trade in the Amazon Rainforest

Certified organic açaí company reports direct trade with 1,159 harvesters, an improved CDP climate disclosure score, and 99% renewable electricity across its operations in 2025

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON®, the first certified organic açaí company, today released its 2025 Impact Report, marking 25 years of direct trade with harvesting communities in the Brazilian Amazon. The report details the company's sourcing, labor and environmental practices under what SAMBAZON calls "Palm to Palm" — its term for the full journey of its açaí, from the Açaí palm tree in the Amazon to the palm of the consumer's hand. The report details the company's sourcing, labor, and environmental practices across that journey. It is available for download at sambazon.com/impact

The Delicious Powers of SAMBAZON Acai

According to the report, SAMBAZON has purchased more than 750 million pounds of certified Organic and Fair-Trade açaí from Amazon grower communities over its 25-year history, partnering directly with 4,007 harvesting families. In 2025 alone, the company worked directly with 1,159 harvesters across 350 communities. Since its founding, SAMBAZON's Fair Trade Fund has directed more than $1.9 million into community infrastructure, including schools, libraries, sports centers and health clinics, in Brazil and the United States.

The report also highlights that SAMBAZON diverted 96.3% of its waste from landfills in 2025—transforming more than 59 million pounds of açaí seeds into renewable biomass energy—while sourcing 99% of its operational electricity from renewables. Together, these clean-energy strategies underpinned a 5% year-over-year reduction in the company's total greenhouse gas emissions. This operational progress was also reflected in an improved CDP climate disclosure score, moving from 'C, Awareness Level' to 'B, Management Level,' as the company's expanded emissions tracking and reporting methodologies earned independent recognition.

On rainforest conservation, the report notes that the Amazon, which spans 2.6 million square miles across nine countries, has lost roughly one-fifth of its forest cover over the past 40 years, citing World Wildlife Fund data. The report also notes that some parts of the Amazon have seen deforestation decline by more than 34% since 2023. Separately, SAMBAZON's own research—measuring above- and below-ground carbon storage—estimates that its Fair Trade-certified harvest area, spanning 117,000 acres, stores approximately 5.2 million metric tons of carbon. This forest remains intact largely because SAMBAZON's direct-trade model gives açaí trees intrinsic economic value, creating a powerful incentive for harvesters to keep the forest standing rather than clearing it for other uses.

"Twenty-five years ago, we bet that doing good and doing well could be the same act," said Ryan Black, Co-Founder and CEO of SAMBAZON. "This report is our accounting of that bet — what worked, what didn't, and what we're doing differently going into our next 25 years."

"None of this means anything without documentation and independent verification," said Travis Baumgardner, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer of SAMBAZON. "This report is how we hold ourselves accountable to the harvesting communities and the rainforest our business depends on."

Looking ahead, SAMBAZON said it intends to pursue Regenerative Organic Certification across its supply chain in the coming years. The full 2025 Impact Report, including detailed emissions data, harvester interviews and sourcing documentation, is available now at sambazon.com/impact.

About SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON®, a name derived from Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "Certified Açaí" to the world, supplying Organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready-to-Top Açaí Bowls, Juice, and Energy drinks from a proprietary supply chain, and pioneering transparency from the "Palm of the tree to the Palm of your Hand."

SAMBAZON's "Palm-to-Palm" model, the direct-trade journey of its açaí from the palm of the harvest tree to the palm of the consumer's hand, is built on three pillars: pioneering açaí traceability, safeguarding the Amazon, and striving for a light footprint. Its Fair-Trade certification alone has helped protect more than 117,000 acres of certified harvest area, supported more than 4,007 harvesting families, and directed more than $1.9 million into local communities over the past 25 years.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls retail concepts are available for licensing, transforming quick-serve restaurants for various segments such as Universities, Healthcare, Stadiums, Airports and Neighborhoods.

To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

SOURCE SAMBAZON