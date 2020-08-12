Sambazon Introduces New Ready-To-Eat Açaí Bowls

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for being the first company to bring the Delicious Powers of Açaí to consumers around the world in the form of juices, superfruit smoothie packs, energy drinks and frozen treats, Sambazon is now launching Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls. The Brazilian Açaí berry earned its superfood status due to its powerful combination of antioxidants and healthy omegas. As the popularity of the Açaí bowl has continued to grow over the years, Sambazon's new ready-to-eat bowls now make it easier than ever to enjoy the beloved Açaí wherever & whenever.

These organic, fair-trade, vegan and non-gmo bowls are available in three flavors:

Amazon Superberry : Açaí Berry Blend high in antioxidants (1)

: Açaí high in antioxidants Berry Bliss : Açaí + Strawberry Banana Blend with one billion probiotics per serving

Açaí + Strawberry Banana Blend with one billion probiotics per serving Peanut Butter Power: Açaí, Peanut Butter, Banana + Protein Blend with 12g plant-based protein per serving

All bowls are ready-to-eat in a simple, four-step process: remove from the freezer, tear off the granola toppings cup, defrost at room temperature for 10-15 minutes or microwave for 10-15 seconds, stir until soft and creamy, and garnish with the granola provided or create your very own personal bowl with your favorite fruit toppings.

By enjoying the delicious powers of açaí, you'll receive all of the nutritional properties of the berry as well as Omegas 3, 6, 9, leaving you feeling full for hours at just 190-290 calories each. In line with the company's environmental mission to protect the Amazon, these Ready-to-Eat Bowls are served in 100% plant-fiber packaging that are completely recyclable and compostable, meaning less waste and impact on our planet.

"We've been working on this innovation for quite some time and we're excited to finally bring consumers the Delicious Powers of Açaí right to their freezer in a ready-to-eat bowl that is also better for the planet," said Jeremy Black, Co-Founder, Sambazon. "With the increase of people spending more time working remotely, and even learning from home, ready-to-eat bowls are the perfect healthy option for everyone in the family."

Sambazon's Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls are sold individually for just under $4 and can be found at Whole Foods Markets nationwide as well as select Publix, Walmart, Albertson, Wegmans, H-E-B and Target.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, Sambazon was the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world, supplying ethically sourced Açaí products from a closed loop supply chain to ensure its products have complete traceability and transparency from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand. Operating on a triple-bottom-line business model, Sambazon uses commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for the people and the planet by providing ways to enjoy the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All Sambazon products, including smoothie packs, Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls, juices, energy drinks and Açaí Bites range from $2-$10 individually and are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. Sambazon's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect over 2.5 million acres of Rainforest and its rich biodiversity inside, and has benefited more than 20,000 local farmers. With the commitment to invest up to 5% of local Açaí purchases back into the community, Sambazon has helped to build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about Sambazon's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com.

(1) Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per bowl.

SOURCE Sambazon

Related Links

http://www.sambazon.com

