SAMBAZON® Makes History as the First Company to Secure Green ACC Financing in Collaboration with Banco do Brasil

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic partnership, Banco do Brasil (BB) and BMO Financial Group (BMO) inked a groundbreaking deal that marks the initiation of a green Advances on Export Exchange Contracts ("ACC") program. SAMBAZON proudly becomes the inaugural company in Brazil to benefit from this innovative feature, at a subsidized financing cost for Sustainability-Linked Trade Loans. This historic agreement between Banco do Brasil and SAMBAZON exemplifies the power of private and public partnerships in driving sustainable development.

Baskets of Açaí being carried off the boat by a SAMBAZON employee

This groundbreaking agreement between SAMBAZON and Banco do Brasil positions SAMBAZON at the forefront of environmentally conscious business practices as a leading example of a triple bottom line business. The green ACC financing promotes the export chain of sustainable and low-carbon products from Brazil, encouraging responsible practices in trade finance transactions and supporting the supply of certified and quality products starting with SAMBAZON's Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí for the world markets.

SAMBAZON, widely known for its dedication to the Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products from a proprietary supply chain, pioneering transparency, and traceability from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers. The company's leadership in sustainable practices resonates with Banco do Brasil's vision, making SAMBAZON an ideal first partner for this trailblazing initiative.

"SAMBAZON is honored to be the pioneer in securing the green ACC financing from Banco do Brazil. This deal not only strengthens our commitment to sustainability but also exemplifies our dedication to the triple bottom line—people, planet, and profit and rewards our robust ESG policy" commented Ricardo Perdigao, CFO & COO at SAMBAZON.

This partnership reflects SAMBAZON's leadership in environmentally conscious initiatives and Banco do Brasil's commitment to supporting companies dedicated to sustainable development. Tarciana Medeiros, President of Banco do Brasil, emphasized the institution's concrete goals aligned with global sustainable development priorities. "Our commitments range from increasing sustainable credit to investments in renewable energy, low-carbon agriculture, reforestation, and actions in favor of diversity and socio-environmental initiatives," she stated.

As SAMBAZON takes its place as the first company to benefit from green ACC financing, it sets a precedent for future collaborations in advancing environmentally responsible business practices.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON®, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce certified Açaí to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products from a proprietary supply chain, pioneering transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON is also transforming quick serve restaurants via SAMBAZON Acai Bowls, its franchising and licensing concept for various segments including Universities, Healthcare, Stadiums, Airports and neighborhoods. SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers , and schools. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram or visit www.sambazon.com.

