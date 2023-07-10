SAMBAZON Releases Second Impact Report Measuring their Initiatives

Measuring their economic impact, social standards for every stakeholder's well-being, and environmental standards to protect the planet.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon and the leading supplier of Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açai, has released their second Impact Report with the intention of providing a transparent demonstration of their efforts, challenges and progress as a triple bottom line business.

SAMBAZON is proud to share the second edition of our Impact Report, which showcases our commitment to a triple bottom line by going beyond the economic bottom line to measure our social bottom line based on every stakeholder’s well-being, and our environmental bottom line of their impact on Mother Nature.

"It is with pride and gratitude we share our work in the Amazon and beyond. It takes a global village to achieve Triple Bottom Line success and we thank you and each and every team member whose individual and collective efforts make this company's dream a reality," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Co-Founder and CEO. "Every time someone enjoys the delicious Powers of SAMBAZON Açaí, a positive socio-economic chain reaction is set in motion from the Amazon to the world. This impact report is a description of these positive reactions."

In their commitment to a triple bottom line, SAMBAZON went beyond the economic bottom line to measure their social bottom line based on every stakeholder's well-being, and their environmental bottom line of their impact on Mother Nature. This year, SAMBAZON extended their reporting to a worldwide approach that better showcases the global company's influence across the Wholesale, Retail, and Food Service Markets. SAMBAZON is working towards a more thriving world for their customers, employees, and the entire Amazon community through expanding their environmental, social, and governance data, their philanthropic efforts through direct-funding projects, and measuring their GHG Emissions.

To learn more about SAMBAZON and its impact report, please visit www.sambazon.com/pages/impact.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com.

SOURCE SAMBAZON