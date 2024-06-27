SAMBAZON Releases Third Impact Report Measuring their Initiatives

Measuring their economic impact, social standards for every stakeholder's well-being, and environmental standards to protect the planet.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON, standing for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon and the leading supplier of Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí, has released their third Impact Report with the intention of providing a transparent demonstration of their efforts, challenges and progress as a triple bottom line business.

"Our Impact Report evolves and expands each year as we grow as a business and we discover new opportunities within our environmental, social, and ethical governance impact to track and share with you. One shift in our sustainability communication strategy is focusing on three pillars based off of our triple bottom line: 1) pioneering a model for Açaí traceability, 2) safeguarding the biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest, and 3) striving for a lighter footprint," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our commitment to you means that we not only share our achievements but also our challenges and what inspires us to set ambitious goals, embrace innovation, and collaborate with like-minded partners to create a more equitable future."

In their commitment to a Triple Bottom Line, SAMBAZON went beyond the economic bottom line to measure their social bottom line based on their stakeholder's well-being, and the environmental bottom line of their impact on Mother Nature. In 2023, SAMBAZON grew their volume significantly while initiating a corporate rebranding, introducing refreshed packaging and a new SAMBAZON logo, and further improving their carbon footprint Scope 3 emissions reporting. Additionally, SAMBAZON began a journey to license and franchise their Retail storefronts, solidifying their position as the Omni-channel leader in the global Açaí market. With the goal of expanding their brand through the opening of SAMBAZON Açaí Bowl shops, SAMBAZON is excited about the potential this brings to build direct relationships with their customers and bring SAMBAZON Açaí to a larger audience.

To learn more about SAMBAZON and its impact report, please visit www.sambazon.com/pages/impact.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, standing for the Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com.

