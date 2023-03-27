SAMBAZON to Offer Two New Signature Menu Items at Petco Park

SAMBAZON opens their second season at the ballpark with The Padres Açaí Bowl & exotic Dragon Fruit Margarita cocktail

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon and the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic açaí bowls, announced it will debut two new menu items at Petco Park this season – The Padres Açaí Bowl and a Dragon Fruit Margarita - an exotic superfruit cocktail both launching on Opening Day, March 30th.

SAMBAZON Açaí at Padres Stadium!

"SAMBAZON received such a warm welcome last season from fans that we wanted to launch our new signature Padres Açaí Bowl to show our excitement to be back at Petco Park," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Co-Founder and CEO. When asked about the new exotic cocktail on menu, "2023 looks to be a big year for the Padres! Our Açaí Margarita was such a hit we decided to keep in the spirit by introducing fans to another exotic superfruit cocktail. The colorful Dragon Fruit Margarita is a perfect game-day drink – mildly sweeter combination of kiwi and pear with the added tartness of lime & tequila."

Located in Section 113, SAMBAZON's Açaí Bowls offers delicious and vibrant açaí bowls & superfruit cocktails. The Padres Açaí Bowl, pictured above is made with SAMBAZON's organic Açaí topped with granola, banana, coconut, cacao nibs, dark chocolate sauce and mango puree.

At SAMBAZON our palm-to-palm promise is to source and serve the most delicious and high-integrity açaí while staying focused on supporting our people, our planet, and spreading purple smiles.

To learn more about SAMBAZON, please visit www.sambazon.com or follow along on Instagram @sambazon .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

FOUNDED IN 2000, SAMBAZON, AN ACRONYM FOR SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT OF THE BRAZILIAN AMAZON, WAS THE FIRST COMPANY TO INTRODUCE "CERTIFIED AÇAÍ" TO THE WORLD, SUPPLYING ORGANIC AND FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED AÇAÍ PRODUCTS SUCH AS SMOOTHIE PACKS, READY TO EAT AÇAÍ BOWLS, JUICES, ENERGY DRINKS AND AÇAÍ BITES FROM A PROPRIETARY SUPPLY CHAIN TO ENSURE TRANSPARENCY FROM THE "PALM OF THE TREE TO THE PALM OF YOUR HAND." SAMBAZON'S FAIR TRADE CERTIFICATION HAS HELPED TO PROTECT THE AMAZON RAINFOREST AND ITS RICH BIODIVERSITY AND HAS HELPED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT THOUSANDS OF LOCAL GROWERS BY DONATING OVER $1 MILLION TO BUILD OR RENOVATE HEALTHCARE CENTERS, COMMUNITY CENTERS AND SCHOOLS.

SOURCE SAMBAZON