SAMCON Releases Explosion Proof HD Video Camera // Blast Proof CCTV Cameras For Hazardous Areas

LOHRA, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged camera was designed for indoor as well as outdoor use and is equipped with an extremely robust housing. It is, however, smaller than most of the other cameras used for explosive atmospheres. Thanks to its stainless steel housing, it is predestined for use in the chemical industry, offshore and onshore plants of the oil and gas industry and in the mechanical engineering sector. The camera extends the system landscape of the ExCam series of SAMCON and can be integrated seamlessly into existing networks.

SAMCON Presents New Explosion Proof CCTV Cameras For The Hazardous Area The ExCam IPQ1785 is a powerful IP-megapixel camera (2 megapixels) for use in hazardous areas - not only offering superb HDTV resolution (1920 x 1080) but also a powerful motor zoom and auto focus lens (32x optical zoom). The ExCam series is certified according to European regulations (ATEX) as well as international ones (IECEx).

"For many years SAMCON has served customers wishing to operate CCTV cameras in areas with explosion risks. Particularly in the fields of chemical, oil & gas, and mechanical engineering, adjustments to the cameras or networks for the local conditions is a demand. In recent years we have gained a great deal of knowledge and created numerous solutions customized to customers. Meanwhile, we offer the complete range of solutions for areas with explosion risks. From IP cameras to explosion protected converters and explosion proof cables. To make commercial cameras explosion protected for example, we will make changes to the wiring and enclose them with a special blast proof housing. Our cameras are modified and approved according to the EU Directive 2014/34/EU (ATEX) for areas with gas and dust explosion risk zones as well as mining applications," according to Steffen Seibert, Managing Director of SAMCON.

Meanwhile, SAMCON offers the complete solution range for hazardous areas cameras – from simple IP cameras to PTZ and dome cameras with wiper option. See https://www.samcon.eu/en/products/ for more infos. In order to allow their usage in hazardous areas, changes to the cabling have to be executed and the modules need to be installed in particular explosion-proof housings.

SAMCON blast proof cameras protect people, plants, and material assets. In comparison to regular CCTV cameras, they are explosion-proof and can be used in hazardous areas, e.g. at chemical plants, refineries and mines. The ExCam series comprise analog as well as IP cameras, either equipped with fixed focal lengths or zoom lenses. They are suitable for indoor as well as outdoor applications. A comprehensive accessory range and different types of housings allow a diverse usage of the camera in various environments. SAMCON cameras are manufactured in such a way that no ignition spark can escape the camera housing (explosion proof camera housings). Thus the cameras can be used in explosion risk areas, such as oil plants and gas plants (Onshore and Offshore), chemical industry, mechanical engineering, refineries, fuel depots, pipelines and distribution stations, security surveillance, power plants, mines, compost plants/waste fills, food processing and pharmaceutical plants, rigs, biogas plants and silos in hazardous areas. SAMCON cameras are TÜV certified (TÜV = the German Technical Inspection Authority) and meet the regulations of ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU, IECEx QAR, and EAC-EX. More info here: https://www.samcon.eu/en/

