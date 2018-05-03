LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About the Same-day Delivery Service



The same-day delivery service refers to the fulfilling of orders of end-users, including B2C, B2B, and C2C, within 1-12 hours of the order placed. Each vendor in the market has different service lines such as standard delivery and economical delivery under the same-day delivery categories.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377483



Technavio's analysts forecast the Same-day Delivery Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 23.21% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for same-day delivery among end-users.



Technavio's report, Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• A-1 Express

• Deutsche Post DHL

• FedEx

• UPS

• USA Couriers



Market driver

• Growing B2C e-commerce market in US

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Automation in same-day delivery market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377483



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/same-day-delivery-market-in-the-us-2018-2022-300642377.html