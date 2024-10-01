Same-Day Delivery Market in the U.S. to grow by USD 28.01 Billion (2024-2028) driven by B2C e-commerce growth and AI market trends--Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The same-day delivery market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 28.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.81% during the forecast period. Growing b2c e-commerce market in US is driving market growth, with a trend towards automation in same-day delivery market. However, established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network poses a challenge. Key market players include Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Greenwich Logistics LLC, Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline International Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Same-day delivery market in us 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered End-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C), Service (Regular service, Priority service, and Rush service), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Greenwich Logistics LLC, Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline International Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The same-day delivery market in the US is experiencing significant growth. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are investing heavily to offer customers swift and efficient delivery services. This trend is driven by increasing consumer demand for quick and convenient shopping experiences. Same-day delivery helps businesses stay competitive and meet customer expectations, ultimately leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction.

Same-day delivery is a trending shipping model in the US market, prioritizing quick order fulfillment for customers. Online businesses and e-commerce platforms benefit significantly from this service, reducing cart abandonment and increasing customer loyalty. Impulsive purchases and urgent needs, such as medical supplies and specimens, require temperature-controlled vehicles for safe delivery. Businesses invest in acquisitions and expansion plans to stay competitive, offering real-time shipment tracking and purchase convenience. Brands in various industries, including digital streaming, cloud computing, and stationery retail stores, adopt same-day delivery to enhance shopping experiences. Domestic and international B2C transactions utilize composite delivery infrastructure, ensuring efficient freight and express postcode-specific services. Same-day delivery sets a competitive distinction in the market, boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

Market Challenges

The Same-Day Delivery market in the US is experiencing significant growth. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are investing heavily in this sector to meet customer demand for quick and convenient shipping. This trend is driven by increasing consumer expectations for fast delivery and the rise of e-commerce sales. Same-Day Delivery services provide businesses with a competitive edge, enabling them to meet customer needs and improve satisfaction. These companies are expanding their logistics networks and partnerships to ensure efficient and reliable delivery. The market is expected to continue growing, offering opportunities for businesses to capitalize on this trend.

Same-day delivery market in the US is expanding rapidly, with brands looking to offer competitive distinction through quick shipping. Purchase intent is high among consumers, especially for e-commerce transactions. However, challenges include complex logistics, such as postcode-specific delivery, freight costs, and express shipping efficiency. Brands must invest in composite delivery infrastructure, including digital streaming and cloud computing, to meet customer expectations. Competitive conversion rates depend on shipment tracking and customer satisfaction. E-commerce adoption is driving growth, but brick-and-mortar stores and sole traders also offer same-day delivery. Domestic and international markets present opportunities, but regulatory and logistical complexities can hinder expansion. Technological advances, like AI and machine learning, can improve efficiency and customer confidence. Smartphones and tablets facilitate online transactions, but internet access remains a barrier for some. Lockdowns have accelerated digitization, increasing demand for same-day delivery services. Overall, the same-day delivery market requires a strategic approach to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Segment Overview

This same-day delivery market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 B2C

1.2 B2B

1.3 C2C Service 2.1 Regular service

2.2 Priority service

2.3 Rush service Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 B2C- The same-day delivery market in the US is experiencing significant growth. Major retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, are expanding their services to meet consumer demand for quicker shipping. This trend is driven by increasing competition and the convenience it offers to customers. Same-day delivery helps businesses stay competitive and improves customer satisfaction. It's a win-win situation for both parties, as businesses can increase sales and customers receive their orders promptly. This market is expected to continue growing, as more companies enter the space and consumers come to expect faster delivery times.

Research Analysis

The Same-Day Delivery market in the US has experienced significant growth due to increasing customer expectations for quick and convenient shipping. Sole traders and small businesses have entered the market to cater to this demand, offering customer satisfaction through efficient delivery processes. However, shipping costs remain a challenge, with businesses balancing the need to provide fast delivery without incurring excessive expenses. Technological advances, including AI and machine learning, have streamlined operations and improved the accuracy of delivery estimates. The rise of e-commerce, smartphones, and tablets, as well as widespread internet access, have fueled the digitization of retail, driving the need for same-day delivery. Lockdowns during the pandemic have further accelerated the shift to online transactions, making same-day delivery a critical differentiator for businesses seeking customer confidence and loyalty. A composite delivery infrastructure, including partnerships with e-commerce platforms, stationery retail stores, and brick-and-mortar stores, has enabled businesses to expand their reach and offer domestic B2C transactions.

Market Research Overview

The Same-Day Delivery market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing customer expectations for quick and efficient shipping. With the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, customers can easily make impulsive purchases online, leading to higher cart abandonment rates if delivery isn't immediate. E-commerce platforms and online businesses are responding by investing in same-day delivery models to enhance the shopping experience and build customer loyalty. Technological advances, such as AI and machine learning, are streamlining operations and reducing shipping costs for sole traders and small businesses. However, the use of temperature-controlled vehicles for medical supplies and specimens adds to the complexity and cost of same-day delivery. Efficiency and customer satisfaction are key factors in same-day delivery success. Businesses must manage their inventory effectively to ensure they have the stock needed to fulfill orders on the same day. Digital streaming, cloud computing, and post-ecommerce-parcel services are also playing a role in the same-day delivery market, with freight and express companies offering competitive distinction through advanced shipment tracking and postcode-specific delivery. Lockdowns have accelerated e-commerce adoption, leading to a growth in B2C transactions and the expansion of composite delivery infrastructure. Domestic and international same-day delivery are also becoming more common, with e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar stores offering same-day shipping to boost sales and stay competitive.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

B2C



B2B



C2C

Service

Regular Service



Priority Service



Rush Service

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

