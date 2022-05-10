Same-Day Delivery Market in the US to Grow by USD 9.82 bn | Growing B2C E-commerce Market in the US to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Same-Day Delivery Market In US Analysis Report by End-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C) and Service (Regular service, Priority service, and Rush service) Forecasts,2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver and Challenge

The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is driving the same-day delivery market growth. This industry accounted for a major share of overall retail sales. The B2C e-commerce segment is gaining prominence in the US because of the increasing Internet penetration and online shopping. End-users are willing to pay more for quick delivery of their products. E-retailers are offering reduced lead time to sustain competitively in the same-day grocery delivery market. In addition, consumers demand same-day delivery for products such as food and luxury items such as jewelry, along with the high delivery cost.

The established players increasingly adopting an in-house delivery network will challenge the same-day delivery market in the US during the forecast period. An in-house delivery network is feasible for retailers that have a large volume of online sales, such as Wal-Mart Stores and Costco. However, it is challenging for an outsourced delivery company to meet the customized requirement of retailers for each category of products. Therefore, in-house delivery networks are expected to restrict outsourced delivery service providers (comprising same-day delivery service providers) from getting opportunities in the US retail segment.

Major Same-Day Delivery in US Companies:

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Last Mile Logistics

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Target Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

USA Couriers

Couriers Zipline

Same-Day Delivery Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

B2C - size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - size and forecast 2020-2025

Same-Day Delivery Market In US Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Regular service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Priority service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rush service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The B2C segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing Internet penetration and online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of B2C e-commerce in the US. End-users are willing to pay more for the fast delivery of products. The changes in requirements of e-tailers and end-users are boosting the demand for same-day delivery services in the B2C e-commerce market in US.

Same-Day Delivery Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.50 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Last Mile Logistics

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Target Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

USA Couriers

Couriers Zipline

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

