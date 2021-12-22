Same-Day Delivery Market in the US to Record 18.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.- Offers Same-Day Delivery services which include Online Order Entry & Package Tracking and Reporting, etc| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Same- Day Delivery Market in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 20.31%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The Same-Day Delivery Market in the US is Concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc. - The company offers Same-Day Delivery services which include Online Order Entry, Package Tracking, and Reporting, and Courier Service Specialists available online or by phone.

The same-day delivery market share growth in the US by the B2C segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing Internet penetration and online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of B2C e-commerce in the US. E-tailers are adopting reduced lead time as a competitive edge to survive in the market. Moreover, the demand for parcel delivery from each end-user (individual placing orders) varies. End-users are willing to pay extra for the fast delivery of products. The change in requirements of e-tailers and end-users is boosting the demand for same-day delivery services in the B2C e-commerce market in US.

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Driver:

Growing B2C e-commerce Market in the US:

The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is one of the primary same-day delivery market growth drivers. The B2C e-commerce industry in the US accounted for the major share of the overall retail sales. Because of the increasing Internet penetration and online shopping, the B2C e-commerce segment is gaining prominence in the US. Key vendors such as UPS and FedEx are offering parcel delivery services to this market. End-users are willing to pay extra money for quick delivery of their products, and the time demand for parcel delivery varies with each customer. The e-retailers are offering reduced lead time to sustain competitively in the same-day grocery delivery market.

Same- Day Delivery Market in US Trend:

Automation in the same-day delivery market

The automation in the same-day delivery market is another factor supporting the same-day delivery market share growth in the US. Autonomous logistics is expected to gain popularity in the same-day delivery market, owing to the rising costs of fuel, maintenance, and labor negatively affecting the profitability of logistics players. To sustain in the highly competitive market, many logistics players offering same-day delivery services have been investing in autonomous logistics. Autonomous logistics is expected to gradually start replacing manual interaction as the former provides accurate outcomes by reducing labor errors. In addition, it reduces the duration of logistics operations by around 80%-85%.

Same-Day Delivery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.50 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

