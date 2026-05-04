Same Talent, New Language: How Miami Live Streaming Brought Real American Voice Stars to the Hispanic Audience

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Live Streaming , an audiovisual production company specializing in the integration of Artificial Intelligence workflows, announces the success of its new automated simultaneous translation and dubbing service. This technology enables the US network Real American Voice to broadcast its full programming in Spanish, maintaining the voices and identities of its original anchors, without the need for additional local productions.

Real American Voice Program Juan Pablo Herranz, Miami Live Streaming

Traditionally, expanding a television channel to a foreign market required building new studios, hiring local talent, or undertaking costly post-production dubbing processes. Miami Live Streaming's technological solution eliminates these barriers by processing and translating the video and audio signal in real time. This allows linear networks, streaming platforms, and FAST channels (such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Canela TV, or Pluto TV) to instantly bring their original productions to new global audiences.

In the case of Real American Voice , the network has successfully launched its adapted signal for the Hispanic market while keeping its essence intact. Spanish-speaking viewers now consume the original English content with highly accurate translation and AI-generated dubbing that respects the intonation and style of the network's stars.

"Language barriers are no longer a financial or technical impediment for media outlets," says Juan Pablo, founder of Miami Live Streaming. "Our technology allows a network's talent to speak the language of their new audience instantly. A Brazilian television station can broadcast to the English-speaking market, or a European network can enter the Hispanic market using the exact same infrastructure and current programming."

Miami Live Streaming's service is designed to integrate remotely and seamlessly into the existing broadcast systems of networks with any budget. As a testament to the potential and reliability of its technology, the company has applied it internally to launch its own live news and broadcasting channel, USA en Vivo , which has achieved tremendous audience success, demonstrating the system's effectiveness in news environments.

By avoiding the costs of ad hoc productions, media companies can monetize their catalogs and live signals across simultaneously multiple territories. Broadcasters, production companies, and distribution networks looking to internationalize their television signals and expand into new linguistic markets can request a demonstration by contacting the production company directly.

About Miami Live Streaming Miami Live Streaming is an audiovisual production and technology company based in Miami, Florida. Specializing in the convergence of Artificial Intelligence and professional broadcasting, the company develops automated solutions for translation, real-time dubbing, and multilingual distribution for global media outlets, news networks, and FAST channels.

Media Contact:

Juan Pablo Founder, Miami Live Streaming

+17864492881

[email protected]

https://www.miamilivestreaming.com

SOURCE Miami Live Streaming