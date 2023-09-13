Same Tune, New Note

News provided by

Musicnotes, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicnotes, the world leader in digital sheet music, today announced a major rebranding initiative and updated visual identity to support its 25th year in business. Since 1998, Musicnotes has constantly strived to better equip, serve and fit the needs of the modern musician. The evolution continues as Musicnotes unveils a new look that will be implemented across their website and consumer apps. The updated visual identity marks the next step in being the premium destination for world-class digital sheet music.

"The new look and feel represents our commitment to being ever-evolving and forward-looking, never losing sight of the authenticity-first mindset that helped get us here," says Musicnotes co-founder Kathy Marsh. "Now more than ever, it's still all about second-to-none sheet music crafted by and for real musicians." 

The new branding works to visually harmonize the nature of Musicnotes services, its history and plan for the future. "Like the sheet music itself, the updated mark was meticulously crafted complete with a custom typeface nodding to deep-rooted music sensibilities," adds Dana Lytle, co-founder and CEO of Planet Propaganda, whose agency partnered with Musicnotes on the new identity. 

As Musicnotes forever looks to find new ways to better fit the needs of today's sheet music buyers, they will remain consistent in their offerings: authentic, premium digital sheet music to help musicians hone and heighten their craft. Look for additional exciting changes soon, including an improved web experience, new product lines, easier-to-understand pricing and more. 

Learn more about this update and Musicnotes' 25-year history at www.musicnotes.com/p/25years

About Musicnotes

As the digital sheet music leader, Musicnotes offers the best selection of 100% officially licensed and legal arrangements for nearly any instrument, genre, and skill level. Founded in 1998, with offices in Madison, WI, and Nashville, TN. Musicnotes has transformed the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 400,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for iOS and Android devices. Musicnotes has sold 60 million downloads to nine million customers since its inception. For more information, visit www.musicnotes.com. Musicnotes also operates a leading guitar tablature site at www.songsterr.com.

Contact: 
Duncan Hearn, Senior Director of Marketing & CX
[email protected]
(608) 662-1680

SOURCE Musicnotes, Inc.

