Sameday Health Launches Monkeypox Testing in California

Leading wellness provider launches services to support clients' and communities' wellbeing amidst a growing US outbreak

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a world-class testing and wellness provider, announced today the rollout of monkeypox testing in its participating California clinics — including Venice, Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Westchester, and Downtown LA — with plans to expand into nationwide clinics coming soon.

The announcement comes after monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization and a public health emergency in the United States. As of August 29, according to the CDC, there are over 18,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States, many of which are based in the Los Angeles region.

Sameday Health announced today the rollout of monkeypox testing in its participating California clinics. Tweet this

Sameday Health's monkeypox testing services utilize laboratory-developed saliva tests, a non-invasive, painless, and more efficient alternative to specimen collection from lesions. Participating Sameday Health clinics offer the test for $125 dollars via self-pay. Clients should receive test results within forty-eight hours.

"No amount of awareness can solve an outbreak without accessible testing solutions that lower the barriers to care," said Felix Huettenbach, Sameday Health founder and CEO. "With the infrastructure and reach we have here at Sameday Health and our diagnostic services, we're doing our part to power community wellbeing as new public health threats emerge."

"Access to information is critical to protecting community health," said Patrick Emad, Sameday Health Executive Vice President of Clinics. "By offering a non-invasive and efficient monkeypox testing solution, we're helping strengthen community health and make crucial health services more available to vulnerable populations during this important moment."

Sameday Health's monkeypox testing joins their menu of other convenient and available same-day medical services, including COVID-19 testing , strep testing , flu testing , panel testing , IV drip therapy , wellness injections , and urgent care .

To learn more about Sameday Health's monkeypox testing or book an appointment, visit here .

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.

SOURCE Sameday Health