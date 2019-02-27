Samepage To Offer Unlimited Group Text, Voice, & Video Chat for Free

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samepage, an all-in-one team communication and collaboration platform, has announced it will be offering its group text, voice, and video chat tools for free.

"Communicating with coworkers, clients, vendors - it's obviously critical, but apps that charge for it are usually doing so because they have nothing else to offer," says Scott R. Schreiman, Co-Founder and CEO of Samepage. "Honestly, group text, voice, and video chat tools are becoming commodities. They should be blended into a more complete collaboration platform. They don't belong in isolated apps. Teams shouldn't even need to think about the costs of communicating, so we're not charging for it. We've got a lot more to offer. When teams just need to chat, we'd like to help them get that done for free."

"We know other group chat apps have free plans too," says Martin Viktora, Co-Founder and CTO of Samepage, "but they limit your ability to communicate. If you want to hold multiple concurrent video conferences, share your screen, search through older messages, or integrate a bunch of 3rd party apps, they make you upgrade to their paid plan. We don't. Communication tools are just the tip of the iceberg here."

Samepage currently offers two styles of communication. The first style (Chats) combines group text, voice, and video chat tools in a format similar to Slack's channels. Users can create unlimited group chats, call anyone from any device, send attachments, share screens, see link previews, search through their entire message history, react with emojis, etc. It supports unlimited 3rd party integrations via Zapier and is completely free to use without limitations. The second style (Teams) combines these communication tools with file sharing & synchronization, task & calendar management, and real-time document editing. Limited use of Teams is also available for free.

Samepage Pro is available for $7 per user per month (billed annually) and includes unlimited use of Teams along with more administrative controls. Non-profit, education, and enterprise pricing is also available.

Samepage offers their service through desktop browsers as well as native apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

About Samepage Labs Inc.

What began as part of an on-premise server software suite under the name of Kerio Workspace, Samepage soon spun off to become an independent cloud solution in 2016. The spin-off and successful sale of Kerio Technologies to GFI Software, led by founders Scott Schreiman, Martin Viktora, and Stanislav Kolář marked the beginning of Samepage Labs Inc., which quickly achieved substantial growth and global strategic partnerships with large collaborative firms such as Entrepreneurs Organization. Samepage is radically different from others in the space such as Slack, Dropbox, and similar "best of breed" apps, instead delivering an "all in one" platform that eliminates the excessive costs of multi-app workflows. Samepage Labs Inc. has offices in the United States and the Czech Republic that support over 250,000 users in more than 180 countries.

