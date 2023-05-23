SameSky Health launches AI-powered capability, enabling rapid innovation within its CultureGuide™ platform

SameSky Health

23 May, 2023, 11:48 ET

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SameSky Health Inc. announced the launch of its new AI-powered capabilities within its CultureGuide platform, enabling rapid expansion of the platform's natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, and enabling further personalization of culturally tailored experiences for health plan members.

Enabling culturally tailored consumer experiences
Enabling culturally tailored consumer experiences

Abner Mason, founder and CEO of SameSky Health said, "We have a moment of opportunity, where the impact of technology on healthcare is increasing dramatically, and as part of that, we need to build solutions with a health equity lens, ensuring that they are accessible, relatable, and work for the intended end users."

The SameSky Health process for developing equitable AI includes identifying and mitigating potential biases; understanding the interpretations and decisions being made from algorithms; ensuring that data is being used in accordance with informed consent; and, understanding the impact it will have on intended users. Learn more about the company's approach to integrating health equity into its technology.

"We are continuously innovating to drive better outcomes for our health plan partners and their members," said Josh Siegel, chief technology officer for SameSky Health. "Our new AI-powered capabilities within the CultureGuide platform enable us to rapidly progress innovations such as cognitive interactive voice response, analyzing context and better understanding inbound voice and texts from health plan members, and accelerating the development of new content using our cultural methodology to create greater personalization around preferences and behaviors." 

SameSky Health is innovating to bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive and fair technology ecosystem that works for everyone.

Learn more at sameskyhealth.com.

About SameSky Health

SameSky Health is a cultural experience company that removes barriers to care and forms meaningful relationships to bring people to health. We guide health plan members on their annual wellness journeys by building trusted relationships that encourage dignity, autonomy, and companionship as they navigate disparate life experiences within a complex healthcare system.

Launched in 2017, SameSky Health engages 2.3 million+ members across 15 states, in 25+ different languages. The company's cultural expertise and technology-based solutions enable health plans to grow member engagement, improve quality measures, and increase overall health outcomes. We are on a mission to create cultural connections for a healthier, more equitable world. SameSky Health is based in North Hollywood, CA. To learn more, visit www.sameskyhealth.com.

CONTACT: Julie Sommer, [email protected]

SOURCE SameSky Health

