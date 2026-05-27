BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samesurf, Inc., the inventor of modern co-browsing and a pioneer in developing foundational systems for Agentic AI, today announced a decisive legal victory at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC). On April 7, 2026, the CAFC issued a Rule 36 judgment affirming the complete validity of the company's core U.S. Patent No. 9,483,448. This appellate affirmation directly flows from a sweeping 3-0 IPR victory that Samesurf secured before the PTAB on June 26, 2024, where all 16 claims of the patent were upheld under intense administrative scrutiny.

The '448 patent, directed to the "Method and Apparatus for the Implementation of a Real-time, Sharable Browsing Experience on a Host Device," carries a priority date of May 20, 2010. It serves as the architectural framework for the zero-install synchronized browsing technologies that currently power the co-browsing and real-time collaboration industries.

These consecutive administrative and appellate victories stem from Samesurf's ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Intuit, Inc., originally filed in the Southern District of California on March 29, 2022. Samesurf is represented by McKool Smith, universally recognized as one of the nation's elite trial firms with a formidable pedigree of securing landmark verdicts and prevailing in high-stakes intellectual property litigation.

"The affirmation of our core '448 patent by the Federal Circuit is a monumental validation of the foundational innovations Samesurf introduced to the world over a decade ago," said K. David Pirnazar, CEO, Co-Founder, and '448 Inventor at Samesurf. "We possess an unwavering commitment to protecting our intellectual property and actively enforcing our rights against unauthorized, infringing entities. This decisive victory underscores the strength of the '448 patent. We encourage companies utilizing synchronized browsing technologies to engage with us directly."

By securing ultimate judicial validation, Samesurf has established a strong technological and legal foundation around the core mechanics that power modern co-browse, visual engagement and various forms of real-time collaboration. Unauthorized utilization of these proprietary methodologies by providers without appropriate licensing presents significant intellectual property issues. This milestone provides Samesurf's clients and partners with a unique strategic asset—one that assures procurement officers and enterprise buyers that partnering directly with the federally validated patent holder is the only way to insulate their organizations from intellectual property disruption.

SOURCE SAMESURF, INC.