SAMHSA Selects JPA Health to Spearhead National Recovery Campaign

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to support a national effort to jointly address recovery from mental health and/or substance use disorders among young adults.

The contract comes at a time when young people in America are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis: Nearly 1 in 3 adults had either a substance use disorder or any mental illness in the past year, and 46 percent of young adults 18-25 had either a substance use disorder or any mental illness, according to SAMHSA's National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

In light of these trends, JPA Health and its partner ICF Next have been tasked with helping SAMHSA develop and launch a National Recovery Campaign encouraging young adults to seek or continue treatment for substance use disorder and/or mental illness.

"We are honored to help SAMHSA implement a national recovery campaign for young adults who are disproportionately affected by mental illness and substance misuse," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "This important work builds off our proven track record at SAMHSA and other federal health agencies addressing suicide prevention, mental health and substance misuse prevention efforts. We are excited to offer our expertise to SAMHSA as the agency communicates evidence-based strategies to improve the behavioral health of our nation."

To support the National Recovery Campaign, the JPA Health team will:

  • Conduct formative research using evidence-based practices to understand the needs for and barriers to accessing treatment and recovery supports.
  • Create and test messages and materials that support targeted public education efforts highlighting that recovery is real and possible.
  • Monitor and measure the reach and impact of the campaign's messaging.

About JPA Health
JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With four offices in the U.S. and UK (Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, London), the company provides omnichannel marketing, public relations, and advocacy services. JPA Health recently was awarded PR Daily's Agency of the Year, 2023 and included in MM+M's Agency 100. The firm is a leader in the health sector recognized for its work designing health campaigns that drive change and deliver measurable results. The JPA Health team is passionate about helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.jpa.com

About SAMHSA
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes.

