Sami Siddiqui Appointed President of Popeyes Americas

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today announced that Sami Siddiqui has been appointed President of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the Americas.

Sami has most recently served as President of Asia-Pacific for RBI, leading the growth of Popeyes, Burger King and Tim Hortons throughout the region, including introducing the Popeyes brand in China and the Philippines.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of RBI commented, "I'm very proud to announce that Sami will be leading Popeyes through our exciting next phase of growth across the Americas. Popeyes is a brand with a well-known heritage and more recently has demonstrated unprecedented growth through exceptional menu innovation in our iconic Chicken Sandwich. Sami has an excellent track record working with our franchisees to drive our brand and restaurant expansion."

Additionally, Mr. Cil announced that Felipe Athayde is leaving RBI to pursue a new role outside of the quick service restaurant industry. Felipe and Sami will work together to smoothly transition the role throughout September. "Felipe has all our best wishes for his next endeavor," said Cil.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $32 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.