Samir Osorio's new book "Searching for The Basement", a fantastic novel of mystery, history and religion based on real facts, will make us fall for its exciting drama

"Searching for The Basement ", a wonderful story where the protagonist, a young man of Spanish parents, born in Havana, is suddenly assigned to work in the Havana cathedral and discovers secrets and fraudulent acts executed by the church, unmasking a plot organized by influential clerics, including cardinals and bishops involved in dishonest plans; and also find a ghostly basement where an attack against the Papal States is concealed.

In the other side and in the current era a famous Cuban actor, in search of becoming a director, manages to mysteriously connect with the story. The novel is a hybrid of genres, you can find mafia, mystery, theology, occultism, history, police, and are included characters and real-life situations that the author has managed to camouflage in a magnificent fiction that travels for different cities of the world.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Samir Osorio's wonderful book "Searching for The Basement" brings us a world of mysteries where our protagonist will prove himself again and again, to solve the enigma that surrounds him.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful and intriguing work can purchase "Searching for The Basement" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play. or Barnes and Noble.

