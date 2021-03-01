Sammons Financial Group Announces Changes to the Corporate Actuarial Team
Marcy Baker named Vice President of Corporate Actuarial
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammons Financial Group has named Marcy Baker as vice president of corporate actuarial. In this new role, Baker is responsible for experience studies, financial analysis, corporate actuarial project management with a specific focus on enforcing controls and governance of the actuarial function.
Baker joined Sammons Financial Group as an actuarial associate in 2004. She served as associate vice president of annuity product development from 2013-2017 before moving into the position of associate vice president of corporate actuarial. In her tenure at Sammons Financial Group, Baker's leadership skills and ability to hit key deliverables have had a significant impact on the organization and its member companies.
"When the U.S. insurance and annuity industry faced the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcy stepped forward to lead a cross-functional team to research implications to Sammons Financial Group," said Eric Lin, senior vice president and corporate actuary. "Her work immediately benefitted the company through helping agents, advisors, and customers to plan and prepare. We look forward to Marcy's continued leadership on our actuarial team."
