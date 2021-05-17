Sammons Financial Group Co-Founds the Legacy Project

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammons Financial Group and the Principal Charity Classic have partnered to launch a new program called the Legacy Project, which will donate to organizations with defined goals, strategies, and measurable outcomes to address the issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Sammons Financial Group seeded the project with a donation of $50,000 with this first-year funding provided to The Directors Council (TDC).

"Business leaders need to better understand the challenges facing people of color and take action to create positive change. Sammons Financial Group is committed to our strategic D&I initiatives," said Esfand Dinshaw, chief executive officer, Sammons Financial Group. "Our D&I journey focuses on actions with impact, both internally and externally. The Legacy Project will expand upon our already significant commitment to community outreach and involvement."

TDC is a Des Moines-based not-for-profit organization that develops social service programs to help eliminate racial disparities and inequities in employment, education, financial inclusion, health, and housing. The new Legacy Project – to be unveiled at the Principal Charity Classic – is an outgrowth of Sammons Financial Group's ongoing commitment to promote diversity and inclusion (D&I).

"An important goal of The Legacy Project will be to unite our community to act intentionally to help eliminate racial and economic disparities and provide today's youth and future generations a path to achieving genuine equality," said Tom Nucaro, chair of the Community Involvement Committee at Sammons Financial Group. "Leveraging some of the great work that's already been done by TDC and its member organizations, the project's initial focus will be to empower youth to explore career, leadership, and community involvement through meaningful work experiences and networking opportunities that they may otherwise not have access to."

The Directors Council has existing relationships with well-established organizations in the community, such as Oakridge Neighborhood, Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, and Children & Families of Iowa. Each of these organizations have sponsored youth employment programs for many years. By exposing Black youth to career options early on – and informing them about the education required for those careers – students will be better prepared for the future and find interest in well-paying careers.

"I applaud this effort and am proud to play a role in growing it to its full potential," said Teree Caldwell-Johnson, board chair of TDC and CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood. "First and foremost, it requires corporate and business funding. Employers can become directly involved through designating contributions to the Legacy Project through the Principal Charity Classic. This program will go a long way toward helping us achieve our goal to create summer employment opportunities for 1,200 youth, ages 14-21, by 2023."

The Legacy Project will be officially launched on Friday, June 4, at the Principal Charity Classic sponsor breakfast. The breakfast will include invited guests and students interested in participating in the program.

"Sammons Financial Group has been a long-term sponsor of Birdies for Charity. That program has been wildly successful as a donation-matching program providing annual funding to more than 80 not-for-profit organizations that directly support Iowa children," said Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "There is just so much we can do when we all work together. With the support of other generous companies in our community – combined with the expertise and experience in running this type of program available through TDC – we can make a real difference."

Companies with an interest in helping to fund the Legacy Project, or providing meaningful work experiences, can learn more at the June 4 kick-off event and by reviewing program details and donating at www.principalcharityclassic.com/donate.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2020, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $6.7 million for charity, bringing the tournament's giving total to more than $30 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®) and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

