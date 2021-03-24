Sammons Financial Group Further Develops Registered Investment Advisor Channel

"We have spent considerable energy in developing our RIA channel," said Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "In the past year, we have launched two new fee-based fixed index annuity products, built relationships with financial services leaders in the RIA space, and introduced an exciting, new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index for our products in the RIA market. The time is right to further grow this area of expertise and our team's strength."

Sinclair joins Sammons Financial Group from Prudential Financial where he led its national RIA strategy. He will work closely with the leadership team to develop innovative insurance products and technology platforms that support fee-based advisors. He will specifically identify, network, and develop new distribution opportunities for the Midland National brand of Sammons Financial Group.

"Cooper is a seasoned sales, marketing, and RIA distribution professional and has navigated the complexities of the financial services industry," said Sarah Theis, vice president and chief strategy officer. "We welcome him to Sammons Financial Group and look forward to working with him to aggressively grow our sales and business partnerships in the years ahead."

As one of a small number of insurance executives with experience in both RIA strategy creation and successful RIA sales execution, Sinclair has broad sales and distribution experience. At Prudential, he built the company's RIA wholesaling team and broker-of-record desk, guided the development of RIA-specific web experience, and consulted with product manufacturing and marketing to develop variable and fixed index annuity solutions for the advisory space.

Prior to Prudential, Sinclair held similar RIA leadership roles at Lincoln Financial Group and Jefferson National (now Nationwide). He began his focus on the RIA market at AEGON/Transamerica's Advisor Resources Division, and has been in the financial services industry since 2000. Sinclair has an undergraduate degree from Hanover College, and holds the Series 7, 66, and 26 FINRA securities registrations.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

SOURCE Sammons Financial Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.sammonsfinancialgroup.com

