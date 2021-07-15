Sammons Financial Group Names John Melvin as Chief Investment Officer

Melvin will report directly to Dinshaw and become a member of the company's senior management team. He will be responsible to create and enhance the company's investment vision to support continued growth and to ensure that the Sammons Financial Group vision is coordinated with all other facets of the company.

Melvin joins Sammons Financial Group from Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO) where for the past six years he has served as CIO and, previously, head of portfolio management. In that role, he was responsible for The Hartford's investment strategy.

Prior to The Hartford, Melvin served as CIO of Goldman Sachs Insurance Asset Management, overseeing the firm's global insurance assets and fixed income portfolio. He also served as managing director and head of insurance fixed income, Americas, for Deutsche Bank.

Melvin has a Master of Business Administration in finance from The Stern School of Business, New York University, and an undergraduate degree in business and economics from Lehigh University.

