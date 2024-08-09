SAMPCO COMPANIES TO ACQUIRE PAK-IT DISPLAYS, LLC

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampco Inc. is excited to announce that it has acquired Pak-it Displays, LLC, a leading privately owned point of purchase display company based in Bensalem, PA.

Pak-it Displays, a 63-year-old point of purchase display company designs and manufactures innovative retail displays and store fixtures for various industries, including Food and Beverage, Retail, Home Improvement, Automotive, and Healthcare.

Michael Ryan, CEO of Sampco, expressed his enthusiasm, stating - "Integrating Pak-it into the Sampco family will allow us to share their impressive display design and manufacturing expertise with our Sampco and Qualprint customers. We also aim to significantly expand Pak-It's capabilities for its own clients. We believe this will be a win-win-win for all our companies."

Qualprint is a boutique commercial printer acquired by Sampco in 2019, which was founded in 1963. It has grown from serving local printing customers to becoming an internationally recognized, award-winning business serving the printing needs of customers globally.

Sampco is a brand-building marketing company headquartered in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, "Helping Brands Win the Moment" by producing superior physical branding and marketing samples in the building materials market. Founded by Michael Ryan in 1986, Sampco is a leader in the building materials sample marketing space, serving companies like GAF, Dal Tile, CertainTeed, IKO, General Shale, Norandex Siding, Sika, and many others. Sampco employs 300 people across 5 states.

