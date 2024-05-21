Sample Preparation Market to be Worth $12.77 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Sample preparation involves converting the sample into a suitable form that can be further utilized for the analysis, such as chromatographic and spectroscopic analyses. It removes the interfering contamination without the loss of target compounds.

The growth of this market is driven by technological advances in sample preparation procedures, increasing process automation in laboratories, the development of bio clusters for supporting research activities, increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and active research in genomics and proteomics. Additionally, the widening applications of sample preparation in emerging economies and the increasing focus on personalized medicines are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities.

However, the high purchasing costs of automated sample preparation systems restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the high costs of maintaining sample preparation systems pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.

The Emerging Economies Create Growth Opportunities for the Sample Preparation Market

Countries including India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, and the Middle East provide significant opportunities for the sample preparation market. These countries have high research capacities and can deal with large research projects. Asia is considered a high-potential market as countries like India and China have shown high research potential over the past decade. The growing population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases have encouraged countries to develop laboratory infrastructure and ramp up the number of laboratories to effectively carry out research tasks. Their cost-effectiveness and advancing clinical trials and research outsourcing to CROs in the Asia-Pacific region have boosted the implementation of sample preparation solutions.

Moreover, these countries are increasingly focusing on academic research by collaborating with other organizations. For instance, South Africa Sweden University Forum (SASUF 2030) is a collaborative project between 13 Swedish and 22 South African universities for 2021–2024. SASUF aims to strengthen Sweden and South Africa's research, innovation, and education. This indicates the enormous scope for sample preparation instruments and consumables in emerging economies.

The sample preparation market is segmented based on product (Consumables [Sample preparation Kits & Reagents {Isolation Kits & Reagents (DNA Isolation Kits & Reagents, RNA Isolation Kits & Reagents, Protein Isolation Kits & Reagents), Extraction Kits & Reagents (DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents, RNA Extraction Kits & Reagents, Protein Extraction Kits & Reagents), Purification Kits & Reagents (DNA Purification Kits & Reagents, RNA Purification Kits & Reagents, Protein Purification Kits & Reagents), Other Reagents}, Filters, Tubes, Plates, Other Consumables], Instruments [Liquid Handling Systems {Automated Liquid Handling Robots/Systems, Manual Pipettes, Reagent Dispensers, Microplate Washers, Other Liquid Handling Systems}, Centrifuges, Filtration Systems, Extraction Systems, Purification Systems, Other Sample Preparations Systems], Workstations, Software), Technique (Solid Phase Extraction (SPE), Liquid Phase Extraction (LPE), Filtration, Dilution, Precipitation, Other Sample Preparation Techniques), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomic Studies, Proteomic Studies, Analytical Testing, Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories, Food & Beverage Companies, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other End Users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the sample preparation market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (U.S.), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada).

Among the products, in 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of 50.8% of the sample preparation market. The increase in studies regarding DNA, RNA, and protein molecules has led to the growing adoption of sample preparation consumables such as isolation, extraction, or purification kits. Moreover, the increasing need for sample preparation steps for proteomic and genomic studies will lead to the frequent use of consumables, driving the segment's growth.

Among the techniques, in 2024, the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. Factors such as the ability of the technique to extract analytes present at low levels and fractionate complex mixtures lead to increased adoption of this technique compared to other techniques. Also, this technique is easier to operate, hence used widely in pharmaceutical industries, academic and research institutes, food & beverages industries, and environmental laboratories, which further contributes to the segment's largest share.

Among the applications, in 2024, the drug discovery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. The sample preparation step is the initial step in the drug discovery process. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the investments by pharmaceutical companies in drug development, the increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development to contract research organizations (CROs), and the increased number of drug-related research studies.

Among the end users, in 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is expected to account for the largest share of 26.2% of the sample preparation market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increased demand for pharmaceutical products. This is due to the growth in the incidence & prevalence of various chronic diseases. For the development of these products, the initial process carried out is sample preparation, increasing the demand for sample preparation products in these companies.

Based on geography, the global sample preparation market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.3% of the sample preparation market. The North America sample preparation market is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2024. North America's major market share can be attributed to the higher adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada, high investments in R&D activities, accelerated economic growth in this region, and growing focus on genomic and proteomic studies contributed to the largest market share.

However, the Asia-Pacific sample preparation market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rapid urbanization, the need to control the growing burden of chronic diseases, the increase in pharmaceutical R&D activities, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing government investments and initiatives aimed at supporting genomic sequencing projects.

China dominates the sample preparation market in Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing government focus on R&D of pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals, the increasing incidence of chronic disorders, the growing number of advanced healthcare facilities, the availability of advanced technologies, the presence of key market players, and growing investments aimed at advancing genomics research are driving the demand for sample preparation products in China.

