Sampled and AutoGen Announce Partnership for Next-Gen Nucleic Acid Extraction and Multiomic Workflows

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampled, a fully integrated analytical laboratory and biorepository, has partnered with AutoGen to provide advanced nucleic acid extraction and comprehensive molecular and cellular analysis services for the biomedical sector.

Efficient and accurate nucleic acid extraction is a crucial step for transforming raw samples into high-quality preparations for advanced applications like next-generation sequencing. As research and development projects grow more complex, the ability to generate diverse cellular and molecular analytes from a single sample is becoming a necessity. For instance, combining DNA sequencing, proteomics, and the development of a sample-specific cell line can provide far greater insights than using any of these approaches in isolation.

AutoGen provides advanced solutions through specialized nucleic acid extraction services, automated instrumentation, and high-quality reagents. Their offerings support nucleic acid extraction from a wide variety of sample types, including large and small volume blood, buccal swabs, stool, FFPE tissue, plants, liquid biopsies, and more. Outsourcing nucleic acid extraction to AutoGen ensures high-quality analytes for downstream workflows, leading to more reliable and accurate sequencing data.

This partnership allows clients to benefit from AutoGen's specialized boutique approach to nucleic acid extraction services and Sampled's comprehensive suite of molecular and cellular solutions. Researchers can now obtain high-quality DNA and RNA for reliable sequencing, while utilizing spatial genomics, iPSC generation, and complete histology workflows (among many others) to derive broad insights from a single sample.

About Sampled

Sampled is a fully integrated laboratory and biorepository with industry-leading storage, sample management, multiomics, cellular services, and custom clinical kitting. Founded in 1999 as RUCDR at Rutgers University, Sampled operates facilities in the US and UK and is CAP accredited and CLIA licensed. Sampled is committed to providing the highest quality sample storage, processing, and analysis services that enable researchers to make new discoveries and advance human health. When combined with state-of-the-art biobanking facilities, these capabilities provide comprehensive scientific solutions that speed time to quality data.

About AutoGen

AutoGen is a leading provider of fully automated nucleic acid extraction workflows and sample preparation solutions. With over 25 years of experience and a boutique-style customer support model, we empower laboratories to achieve consistent, high-quality results across a wide range of applications.

