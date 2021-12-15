Sampler partners with UNFI to give suppliers an innovative solution to create trial for their brands

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sampler , the leading digital product sampling platform, today announced it will be partnering with UNFI, North America's largest grocery wholesale distributor.

Since the pandemic disrupted the retail environment over 18 months ago, brands have been left to find new and innovative ways to reach consumers outside of in-store sampling. Sampler's digital product sampling platform allows brands to send physical product samples to the homes of digitally targeted consumers, bringing the in-store sampling experience right to their doorstep. With options built for every budget, this approach makes targeted at-home sampling accessible, affordable, and measurable while helping brands tackle key objectives such as driving trial and awareness, collecting first-party data, or receiving consumer ratings, reviews, and user-generated content.

Marie Chervier, Sampler's CEO and Founder said, "once the pandemic hit, traditional ways of handing out samples, like in-store demos, became non-viable. Because of this, we've been working hard to spread awareness about digital product sampling and make it accessible to brands of all sizes. With UNFI's help, we can accelerate conversations about the power of digital sampling with brands across UNFI's portfolio."

"Supporting innovation and new ideas has always been a part of our company DNA," said UNFI President Chris Testa. "UNFI sells over 275,000 unique products from thousands of national, regional and local suppliers. Working with Sampler, we can help deliver a solution for brands wanting to generate greater trial and consumer awareness for their products. This new marketing vehicle can be customized by demographics and region providing an ability to support product distribution to UNFI retailers."

A Sampler study of over 38,000 North American consumers showed that 74.6% of respondents prefer shopping and trying products at home. Using Sampler, consumers can opt-in to create an account and get matched with samples that fit their product, lifestyle, and shopping preferences–making it more efficient for both the brand and consumer alike. Interested consumers can create a Sampler account here .

About Sampler

Sampler, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is the leading direct-to-consumer product sampling platform helping brands deliver samples online and gather the data and insights they need to build one-to-one relationships with consumers. Sampler has worked with over 570 brands in 24 countries, and has built a reach of over 50M consumers. For more information, visit https://sampler.io/sampler-business .

