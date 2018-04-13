SAMR Inc. Offers IT Waste Solutions for New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid replacement and upgrade cycle of electronic devices and equipment every year by millions of companies and consumers around the world has caused a growing, yet often overlooked problem: electronic waste or e-waste. According to the United Nations, 20 to 50 million tons of e-waste is generated every year, with the United States contributing 9.4 million to this number.

samr truck e-waste recycling

Fortunately, this problem is not without a solution as electronic waste has also presented an opportunity for recycling and waste disposal companies. One such company that provides this service for the New Jersey community is Samr Recycling Inc.

Mr. Albert Boufarah, CEO of SAMR Inc. recently announced that his company is offering new recycling services with its upgraded facility which is now able to accommodate larger recycling orders from towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities all over the country.

In an interview last week, Mr. Boufarah said that aside from their core services which is Electronics Recycling Pick-up and Drop-off, interested parties may contact them for secure data destruction, lamp and ballast recycling, and battery recycling. Electronics such as those with a plug or battery, including laptops, desktops, servers, printers, monitors, televisions, cell phones, networking equipment, keyboards, mice, batteries, wires and cables, etc. are accepted by SAMR for recycling. Those who are concerned about data security when disposing of hard drives and other forms of storage can rest assured since SAMR uses the latest technology to wipe media of data before physically destroying it on site.

Most electronic and IT equipment contain a number of hazardous and toxic chemicals such as lead, cadmium, chromium, and mercury, which is why e-waste should only be handled by licensed companies. SAMR offers "live load" pickups where the crew removes and packs the e-waste on pallets that the company supplies. With over 150 trucks and trailers, customers across the nation can contact SAMR and arrange for a pickup.

SAMR Inc. can be contacted on their website http://samrinc.com/ or at 1.866.509.7267.

