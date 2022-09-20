Sam's Anchor Cafe raises $300k+ with inaugural Bootleggers NFTs

NFT grants line privileges and exclusive access at historic Tiburon restaurant

TIBURON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Anchor Cafe – open since 1920 on the San Francisco Bay – has completed a successful launch of its first NFT (non-fungible token) collection, raising more than $300,000 with a sellout of the limited-edition Sam's Bootleggers NFTs.

Sam's Bootleggers NFTs, with artwork by San Francisco designer Anthony Laurino, were developed by ViciNFT. The 244-unit collection sold out entirely through presale, raising more than $300,000. The NFTs are caricature images of Sam Vella, a notorious bootlegger who founded Sam's during Prohibition. Open since 1920, Sam's is located in Marin County on San Francisco Bay in the charming town of Tiburon, Calif. It has long been famous for fresh seasonal seafood, a fun atmosphere and breathtaking views of Angel Island, Alcatraz and the San Francisco skyline.

Inspired by the late Sam Vella, a notorious bootlegger who founded Sam's during Prohibition, Bootleggers NFTs will allow holders to skip the line and make reservations – a first in the Marin County restaurant's 102-year history. Other perks include gift cards, exclusive merchandise and special event access. San Francisco-based NFT developer ViciNFT worked with Sam's to produce 244 Bootleggers. Priced at $2,000 apiece, the collection sold out entirely through presale orders.

With artwork by San Francisco designer Anthony Laurino, the NFTs are caricature images of Vella with Hawaiian shirts and other traits that relate to the history of Sam's.

"Sam's is a 100-year-old restaurant," said owner Conor Flaherty, a Tiburon native who purchased Sam's in 2018. "We want it to be around for another 100 years. By investing in new technology and new ideas, we are confident we can keep Sam's durable for future generations."

Flaherty, 35, oversaw an approximately $2 million renovation of Sam's in 2019. The restaurant draws a 1-2 hour wait on most weekends and busy weekdays, with the line often stretching down the entirety of Tiburon's Main Street. Bootleggers will receive line-cutting privileges, the ability to call ahead for reservations, airdropped gift cards, access to customized merchandise and a private "Bootlegger's Lounge" overlooking Smuggler's Cove. Special event access will include VIP entry to Sam's annual DeckFest, a New Year's Eve dinner and more.

Flaherty and ViciNFT plan to release a Sam's NFT collection for kids next, allowing children to draw their own unique version of Vella. ViciNFT will turn the drawings into NFTs, which will be redeemable for one free kids' meal per month.

"Plus," Flaherty added, alluding to a long-time Sam's tradition: "The popcorn is always free."

About Sam's Anchor Cafe

Located in Marin County on San Francisco Bay in the charming town of Tiburon, Sam's Anchor Cafe offers breathtaking views of Angel Island, Alcatraz and the San Francisco skyline. 27 Main St., Tiburon, CA 94920; (415) 435-4527; https://samscafe.com/

