Sam's Club, Andretti Launch Expanded INDYCAR Program with Kirkwood at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Sam's Club, a leading membership retail club, will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 27 Sam's Club Honda piloted by Kyle Kirkwood starting at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and continuing for the duration of the season.

Sam's Club's continued presence in the high-energy world of INDYCAR racing with Andretti Global reflects its focus on creating more connected, member-first retail experiences. Through its advertising business, Member Access Platform (MAP), Sam's Club is expanding its Omni Experiences, bringing brands to life through immersive, real-world activations that create meaningful connections with both current and prospective members.

Building on the success of last year's collaboration with Andretti Global, "Race to the Club" is evolving to deliver the energy and emotion of race day to more communities nationwide, transforming high-impact moments into shared experiences that extend beyond the track, with proven results including a 24% sales lift for featured items last year. Across these experiences, brands engage through a fully integrated ecosystem spanning trackside activations and premium placements, such as on the No. 27 Sam's Club Honda driven by six-time INDYCAR race winner Kyle Kirkwood, alongside in-club events, digital and content integration, and hands-on product demonstrations, turning cultural moments into measurable, member-first experiences.

Kirkwood will debut the No. 27 Sam's Club Honda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Open Test April 28-29 as teams begin preparation for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The on-track action will be livestreamed on the NTT INDYCAR Series YouTube channel.

HARVEY MA, VP AND GM, SAM'S CLUB MEMBER ACCESS PLATFORM (MAP)

"We're excited to build on the momentum from our first year with Andretti Global and take this collaboration further in 2026. INDYCAR is a powerful platform to connect with fans and members in high-energy, authentic ways. At MAP, expanding our Omni Experiences, bringing race day beyond the track and into our clubs and communities nationwide, and creating more memorable moments for members and measurable impact for brands."

JILL GREGORY, PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

"Having Sam's Club return with an expanded presence in our INDYCAR program this season reflects the momentum not only behind Andretti Global, but the series as a whole. Collaborations like this extend far beyond racing. They serve as strategic platforms for leading consumer brands to connect with fans in meaningful ways, show up differently in the market and drive new customer growth. With Sam's Club set to make its 2026 debut on a global stage like the Indianapolis 500, the impact of this collaboration only grows stronger."

KYLE KIRKWOOD, DRIVER OF NO. 27 SAM'S CLUB HONDA, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

"I'm really excited to have Sam's Club back with us this season. It was a great experience having them on board for the race in Nashville last year, so I'm happy to see them return. It's truly special to have them involved for the Indy 500, our most significant race of the year, and through the remainder of the season. Sam's Club is a household name, so it's an honor to have them on the No. 27 Sam's Club Honda. They've already proven to be a great sponsor, and I'm looking forward to what we can build together the rest of the year."

SOURCE Andretti Global