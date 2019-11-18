Sam's Club Brings Together Record-Breaking Olympians Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix in Latest Advertising Campaign

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club, the first digitally-led warehouse club, has partnered with two of the world's fastest athletes in a new campaign touting the company's mobile-checkout scanning technology. Retired sprinter and world's fastest man Usain Bolt and 12-time world championship gold medalist Allyson Felix highlight the speed and ease of Scan & Go in a series of digital videos launching today.

Scan & Go is proprietary technology owned by Sam's Club. It allows its members to skip the checkout line by scanning items with their smartphones as they shop and then paying from their phones. Scan & Go makes shopping faster, simpler and more convenient for members.

The main campaign video follows Bolt as he races through a Sam's Club, scanning and checking out in record time using the app. Felix makes an appearance as Bolt celebrates his latest victory with a friendly reminder that she recently surpassed Bolt as the holder of the most world championship gold medals. The video can be viewed on the brand's microsite ScanAndGoChallenge.com.

"Convenience matters to our members, especially during the holidays when everyone is crunched for time," said Tony Rogers, senior vice president and chief member officer for Sam's Club. "What better way to demonstrate how much time you can save shopping with Scan & Go than by partnering with two of the world's fastest people?"

In addition to the digital videos, Sam's Club will support the campaign through digital ads, social media, and paid integrations.

Sam's Club's commitment to becoming a digital-first club extends to its associates, as well. In addition to the Scan & Go feature, the company recently introduced associate-facing apps Ask Sam and Sam's Garage that remove friction from their work, giving them the power to move fast and better serve members.

Sam's Club is inviting members to shop faster than ever before using the Scan & Go feature on the app. Learn more about the campaign and download the Sam's Club app at ScanAndGoChallenge.com.



About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 37th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly-curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook.

