Sam's Club Enters the Playing Field by "Signing" College Athletes and Asking Fans to Help Build its Team

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club announced today its intentions to support student-athletes leveraging the NCAA NIL agreement that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and profit from work with brands. The warehouse retailer is offering $10,000 each to 10 athletes across sports, including those that are often under-represented. Sam's Club has signed four athletes and is turning to the public to fill the remainder of the team via TikTok.

"College athletics is a natural fit for Sam's Club, which offers game day essentials — no matter the sport — including tailgating must-haves for your gameday spread, seasonal collegiate gear, electronics and more," said Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam's Club. "Supporting these athletes gives us a chance to connect with members in a new way, support students and rally behind many under-represented collegiate sports. It's a win-win."

Sam's Club says it's seeking athletes who exemplify sportsmanship, passion and value the power of teamwork, much like Sam's Club's founder, Sam Walton. But that's not the only thing these athletes must have in common – athletes who also share the name Sam. The brand's inaugural team includes:

Samieryah Bradwell, Women's Track & Field, University of Central Florida

Sam Pinckney , Football, Georgia State University

, Football, Samantha Sakti, Gymnastics, University of California at Los Angeles

Sam Estrada - Women's Soccer, Southern Methodist University

This is the first time Sam's Club has leveraged TikTok to launch a contest. It says the social media platform is an ideal fit for the program, helping Sam's Club reach a younger demographic in a highly engaging way. Overall, the program sets Sam's Club up to recognize hard-working athletes while connecting to each of the athletes' followers and fans. Additional details about the program can be found on the Sam's Club blog.

Division I/II/III NCAA student-athletes interested in becoming a Sam's Club Athlete have until Sept. 27 to stitch or duet the brand's recruitment video on TikTok - pitching fans, members, and recruiters alike, on why they deserve a chance join the team. Rules and eligibility requirements can be found here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Enter Sept. 13 at 8 pm CDT through Sept. 27 at 8 pm CDT. Open to NCAA athletes who are legal U.S. residents of the 50 U.S. states or D.C., at least 18 and age of majority, and have "Sam" in their legal name. Must have a valid TikTok account to enter. Subject Official Rules at https://www.corporate.samsclub.com/athletecontest. ARV of all prizes: $60,000 USD. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Sam's West, Inc. 608 SW 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712

