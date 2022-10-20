Sam's Club Finalizes National Deployment of 'Inventory Scan', Brain Corp Becomes the World's Largest Supplier of Robotic Inventory Scanners

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, today announced the completion of a national, chain-wide roll out of 'Inventory Scan' towers that have been added to their existing fleet of robotic scrubbers in partnership with Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics.

"Our initial goal at Sam's Club was to convert time historically spent on scrubbers to more member-focused activities. Our autonomous scrubbers have exceeded this goal. In addition to increasing the consistency and frequency of floor cleaning, intelligent scrubbers have empowered associates with critical insights," said Todd Garner, Vice President, In-Club Product Management. "At Sam's Club, we have a member-obsessed culture. These scrubbers help associates ensure products are out for sale, priced correctly and findable, ultimately making it easier to directly engage with our members."

The chain-wide roll out of almost 600 Inventory Scan towers was initiated in late January 2022 and positions Brain Corp as the world's leading supplier of robotic inventory scanners.

"The speed and efficiency of the deployment of this next generation retail technology with Sam's Club is a testament to the strength of our team," said David Pinn, CEO at Brain Corp. "Through the use of Inventory Scan, Sam's Clubs across the country are able to access a trove of critical inventory data in real time, which they can use to better inform decision making, run their clubs more efficiently and provide a better in-club experience for their members."

Utilizing a first-of-its-kind dual function design, the powerful new scanning accessory has been fitted to the almost 600 autonomous floor scrubbers already deployed within Sam's Clubs nationwide. The towers are powered by Brain Corp's AI operating system, BrainOS®, combining best-in-class autonomy and ease of use with trusted equipment.

Once installed on the scrubber, the cloud-connected Inventory Scan tower captures data as it moves autonomously around the club. As functionality is deployed, insights such as product localization, planogram compliance, product stock levels, and verification of pricing accuracy will be delivered to the club. Each function negates the need for time-consuming and potentially inaccurate manual processes that can impact product availability, member experience, or create waste caused by inaccurate ordering.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com , and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and TikTok.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company's cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors, move inventory, and sense environmental data - turning manual operations into automated workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 20,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world. For more information, visit www.braincorp.com .

