Sam's Club President & CEO Joins Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (www.themedalofhonor.com) has appointed John Furner, president & CEO of Sam's Club to its Board of Directors.

"John is a long-time supporter of our Foundation and is truly dedicated to the men and women of the military and our nation's veterans," said Louis Chênevert, Foundation chairman. "His values are our values. We'll rely on his business leadership and strong commitment to making communities better as we continue to support the Medal of Honor Recipients' education, outreach and recognition programs."

Furner began his career with Walmart as an hourly employee in 1993. As the Sam's Club president & CEO, he leads about 100,000 associates in nearly 600 different clubs. Sam's Club had revenues of $58 billion in fiscal year 2019.

"Joining the Medal of Honor Foundation is very humbling for me," said Furner. "I look forward to helping in whatever way I can, including sharing the Recipients' stories throughout the communities Sam's Club and Walmart serve. Most of all, I'm honored at the opportunity to serve alongside our country's greatest heroes."

"We look forward to John's energy and wisdom in helping us take the Foundation to new levels," said Karl Horst, Foundation president & CEO. "We are proud to be serving with John on the Board and I know his service will strengthen our Foundation and the programs we support for the Recipients of the Medal of Honor."

Furner has held several different leadership positions within Walmart, including being the senior vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart China. He has a bachelor of science in marketing management from the University of Arkansas.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society :

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by the Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients, to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal, to promote patriotism and love of country, and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 70 living Recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation :

The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation was founded in 1999 by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to perpetuate the legacy of the Medal. Through character development, scholarship and citizen recognition programs based on the values embodied in the Medal — courage, sacrifice, selfless service and patriotism — the Foundation teaches all citizens that they can make a difference in the lives of others. The Foundation also supports the important work of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society . A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with Tax ID #25-1828488, the Foundation carries a rating of 4/4 stars for fiscal management, accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator, America's premiere nonprofit evaluator.

Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation

