Sam's Club Teams Up with DoorDash For Same Day Pharmaceutical Deliveries

Sam's Club members can receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until Jan. 31, 2022. After this promotion is utilized or expires, delivery will carry a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients.

To experience the new service, patients can call their local Sam's Club Pharmacies and speak to a Sam's Club Pharmacist to schedule delivery. Through the DoorDash Drive integration, Dashers will fulfill eligible pharmacy order deliveries from Sam's Club. Sam's Club is taking steps to make Rx delivery options available in the Sam's Club app in the first half of 2021.

"Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs," said John McDowell, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise, Sam's Club. "Sam's Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that's never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives."

Sam's Club's pharmacy services have ranked highest in customer satisfaction with mass merchandiser pharmacies five years in a row, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study*, and the warehouse club is constantly looking for new ways to improve and innovate the member experience.

"Businesses have evolved amidst the pandemic to prioritize the safety of their communities and to adapt to new consumer habits, and our goal is to help merchants meet those demands in a way that's best for their business," said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer, DoorDash. "Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today's health climate, and we're incredibly honored to team up with Sam's Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers. Through this partnership, Sam's Club can continue to provide the quality and service their patients expect, made even more reliable and safe with store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash."

This marks DoorDash's first pharmaceutical partnership of this kind at scale, launching with one of the nation's leading wholesale clubs. Sam's Club chose DoorDash for its commitment to quality logistics, vast geographic footprint in the U.S., and reputation for providing a reliable, on-time delivery platform.

