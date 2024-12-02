SAMS' Idlib Hospital Attacked Today Amid Escalation of Violence in Syria

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 3 PM local time today, an airstrike targeted the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS') Idlib Maternity and Idlib National hospitals near its entrance, causing structural damage, but no injuries to staff and patients who had been working in the facility's basement for protection purposes under an emergency-only status for days since the November 27 escalation of violence in northwest Syria. Some civilians near the blast were injured.

Yesterday, an airstrike hit near the emergency entrance of the Aleppo University Hospital, causing many civilian deaths and injuries. During the deadly fighting in Aleppo this past weekend, the University Hospital was one of the main caregivers for the injured. Among the injured was a SAMS ambulance driver who was near the entrance at the time of the attack.

Since the escalation of violence erupted in northwest Syria last week, including the shocking turn of events in Aleppo, violence caught thousands of civilians in the melee and caused large-scale civilian infrastructure damage.

SAMS has suspended all but essential care at nine of its medical facilities to ensure safety of its staff and patients, which is depriving thousands of healthcare. Other medical agencies operating in the area followed suit. On November 9, one of SAMS' clinics in Sarmin was attacked, causing structural damage and a temporary cessation of services.

"We appeal for calm and a focus on immediate humanitarian relief to care for the most vulnerable," said SAMS' President, Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh. "Hospitals, schools, and civilians are not targets of war. We all must stand up for common decency and prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable, regardless of which side of the frontline they find themselves."

During the 14-year conflict in Syria, there have been nearly 1,000 attacks on healthcare with 500 medical staff killed, including over 60 from SAMS.

The United Nations said the recent escalation caused the displacement of 50,000 civilians. SAMS' medical staff have already treated hundreds of civilian casualties. Many more civilians have not been able to seek care due to unsecured roads or the temporary closure of medical facilities.

Over the weekend, SAMS sent a medical team to Aleppo to conduct a rapid health needs assessment and to help coordinate essential services with other healthcare actors on the ground. It also activated and sent its fleet of ambulances to conflict areas to rescue the wounded, and scrambled to procure life-saving medical supplies for an upsurge of trauma patients.

SAMS has 2,300 staff serving in nearly 40 medical facilities in northwest Syria, providing 9,000 medical services each day. SAMS also serves refugees and other vulnerable populations in Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza, Greece, Iraq, and Ukraine, and beyond.

For interviews, contact SAMS at 201-314-9506, [email protected]. To donate to SAMS' emergency relief fund for the Syria crisis, go to: bit.ly/SAMS4Syria

SOURCE Syrian American Medical Society